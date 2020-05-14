Zadig & Voltaire has mental health on its mind.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the French fashion label is collaborating with artists to create custom apparel and accessories with slogans such as “Art is hope” and “Art is love.”

Zadig & Voltaire creative director Cecilia Bönström worked with artist in residence Jormi on a number of pieces from the collection including a black moto leather jacket, white long-sleeve skull T-shirt, studded handbag, camouflage scarf and white high-top sneakers.

Some pieces are direct in their hopeful messaging including T-shirts and sweatshirts that bear illustrations of hands giving the peace sign, and words like “art” and “love” while others simply pair well with the collection like camisoles, tunics and lounge pants.

Other artists slated to partner with the brand on this project include Matthew Tierney, Amanda Wachob, Archie Coates, Jeff Franklin of Play Lab, Benjamin Millepied and the L.A. Dance Project, and Jormi Graterol, the Venezuelan street artist nicknamed “The Graffiti Queen.”

Proceeds from the collection series will benefit a charity of the artist’s choosing or the National Alliance of Mental Illness, Zadig & Voltaire’s partner for the project, that is currently raising awareness and funds for mental health during and post COVID-19.