COLORFUL HOME: Ikea believes that to make a house a home, the injection of color and vibrant patterns is necessary. That’s why the Swiss homeware giant has tapped Zandra Rhodes, who built her entire fashion career around a flair for exuberant printed dresses, to collaborate on a new product range that will translate her famous textile prints and patterns into a homeware context.

“We know that patterns and color add fun, energy, and personality to a space. Therefore we want to explore how to make textile prints and patterns more contemporary and connected to local cultures. And who better to do this together with than Zandra Rhodes?” said Nils Larsson, creative leader at Ikea, which has often joined forces with fashion designers to reimagine its quintessentially Scandinavian home products — most famously with Virgil Abloh last year.

Rhodes added that she was drawn to the challenge of exploring a different medium.

“Pattern and color have always been two mediums synonymous with my work and are mostly associated with my fashion designs. What a fabulous opportunity to reimagine my designs into homeware products working with the world’s leading furniture retailer and icon, Ikea. I hope to bring my passion for textiles, print and color to this global market drawing inspiration from my distinctive style and love of travel. What an exciting adventure for the house of Zandra Rhodes,” said the bubblegum pink-haired designer, who celebrated 50 years in business earlier this year.

In time for her big anniversary, London’s Fashion and Textile museum is set to pay homage to the designer this September with a new exhibition dubbed “Fifty Years of Fabulous” while Matchesfashion.com is also celebrating the designer with the launch of an exclusive capsule created in collaboration with resort wear label Three Graces, comprising whimsical summer kaftans featuring Rhodes’ much-loved banana leaf print from the Seventies.

Details for the Ikea collection’s release date are yet to be revealed.