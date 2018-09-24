CINEMA AND BAGS: Zanellato paid homage to Italian movies staging an exhibition during Milan Fashion Week called “Divine — Bags and Faces in the Italian Cinema.” A selection of charming paparazzi photos of actresses ranging from Anita Ekberg, Monica Vitti and Sophia Loren to Claudia Cardinale, Virna Lisi, Ursula Andress and Gina Lollobrigida carrying their favorite handbags were displayed alongside the 15 bags they inspired.

“There is nothing dusty about these photos,” said creative director and chief executive officer Franco Zanellato. “These actresses are as modern now as they were then. I am so happy to be able to show these images that tell the story of our culture from the Sixties.”

Zanellato designed bags that included the white Nina in python with a powdery effect and shearling, the Zsa Zsa tote in pony hair or the Postina with special silk thread embroideries. “These are special editions and as each woman has secrets, every bag has a hidden pocket with a slide of the photo that inspired the bag,” Zanellato said.

The exhibition was staged in collaboration with the Fondazione Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia-Sede Lombardia.