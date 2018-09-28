SHINE BRIGHT — Guests matched their outfits to the gleaming chandeliers of the Hôtel de Ville ballroom at the Balmain show.

Musician Vic Mensa sported a heavily embellished leather jacket, while French singer M. Pokora favored a pair of black sequined pants. Pokora, who is dating American singer Christina Milian, is working on his next album, which will be out in 2019. “But the details are top-secret,” he said.

A new album is also in the cards for Swedish singer Zara Larsson. “I’m releasing the first single very, very soon. I’m excited, it feels like a long time since I put out anything.” Her hit single “Symphony” featuring Clean Bandit was released in March 2017.

Larsson had a bone to pick with French gastronomy. “I’m sorry to say I find French food quite bland,” said the singer. “I like spicy dishes. But you guys have a lot of butter, which I love.” Larsson just recently tried snails, and is now a firm fan of the typically French dish. “But then anything with garlic and butter is nice.” Touché.

Larsson was seated near model Alessandra Ambrosio, who had just got back from shooting an advertising campaign in Poland.

Actress Ashley Benson (“Pretty Little Liars”) and Olivia Palermo were also among the people watching as Cara Delevingne opened the Balmain show, singing along to the opening tune. She was later imitated by Larsson, who couldn’t resist joining in as Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” filled the ballroom.