SURPLUS COMPANY: Zara hauled in clothing from its Srpls line to a school in the Marais district of Paris, set it up like artwork and called in the press.

Army green, camouflage and navy coats and trousers for men, women and children were laid out in front of a screen that flashed with images of the clothing on people. Behind the screen, outfits were mounted on concrete blocks — dresses and jumpsuits and complete with accessories, including a gold link chain with a frayed camouflage material, a faded cloth pouch to hold a stainless-steel water container and an elongated bum bag and a passport-sized pouch.

The Srpls line comes in drops arranged by color palette — navy, Army green and white. Some of the white pieces were shown in a back room, where visitors could recline in a plush, circular sofa to take in the clothing. It included ivory cargo pants, and a light gray bomber jacket. Some of the outerwear runs in the range of 200 to 250 euros. Some of the accessories — neat little side bags — have removable logos attached with Velcro.

The Srpls line is made with premium fabrics, including Japanese cotton, recycled Italian wool, and some pieces are from the retailer’s eco-friendly line called Join Life.

The next drop of the Srpls line will be available starting Oct. 8 in a select number of stores.

In a bid to stay on top of fast-changing consumption trends, fast-fashion groups are exploring new ways of connecting with consumers. Zara has recently introduced a new focus on homeware, for example, while rival H&M is exploring selling secondhand goods.