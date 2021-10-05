×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 5, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy RTW Spring 2022

Business

Fendi Previews New Home Collection in Rome

Business

Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris to Mark Charlotte Gainsbourg Project

"For me, the possibilities of denim are endless," said Charlotte Gainsbourg during a party in Paris to mark her new Zara collaboration.

Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg Courtesy Photo

Marta Ortega pulled in a huge crowd during Paris Fashion Week for a party to mark the launch of the Zara x Charlotte Gainsbourg collection at Hôtel Particulier Solferino on the Left Bank. There were more flickering candles than a cathedral, while the sound of popping Champagne corks echoed through the rooms of the majestic, and slightly dilapidated, private home.

Guests included Pier Paolo Piccioli, Naomi Campbell, Karl Templer, Fabien Baron, Paolo Roversi, Mario Sorrenti and, of course, Gainsbourg herself, who said that Zara certainly puts the “fast” in fashion.

“From inspiration to prototypes it was so quick — two weeks and it was done. It was wonderful — there was no time for second thoughts, or over-thinking anything,” said Gainsbourg, who was mobbed by well-wishers over the course of the evening.

Related Galleries

Gainsbourg isn’t new to Zara: last year she appeared in a campaign for the brand’s home collection. She said it was Baron who convinced her to do a further collaboration, “and Marta made it all possible.” Denim makes up a good chunk of the offer, and Gainsbourg said the choices of style and wash were difficult to narrow down.

“For me, the possibilities of denim are endless,” said Gainsbourg, who is currently working on two film projects. She appears in the recently released “Les Choses Humaines,” a film about sexual consent, and has also made a documentary about her mother, Jane Birkin, called “Jane by Charlotte.” The documentary was screened at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and will be released later this month.

Guests, meanwhile, were having a grand old time, devouring plates of sashimi, creamy Japanese aubergine and tiny ravioli, in the venue’s many candlelit rooms. “Of course I’m here — I love Marta,” said Piccioli, whose next Parisian project is the tribute design he made for the AZ Factory show on Tuesday night.

Titled “Love Brings Love,” the show “will pay tribute to Alber’s creative vision and his extraordinary love for the fashion family,” according to AZ Factory. Piccioli described his design as “part way between Alber and me.”

Pierpaolo Piccioli and Marta Ortega
Pierpaolo Piccioli and Marta Ortega Courtesy Photo
Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zara Pops the Cork in Paris

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad