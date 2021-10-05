Zara Pops the Cork in Paris to Mark Charlotte Gainsbourg Project

Marta Ortega pulled in a huge crowd during Paris Fashion Week for a party to mark the launch of the Zara x Charlotte Gainsbourg collection at Hôtel Particulier Solferino on the Left Bank. There were more flickering candles than a cathedral, while the sound of popping Champagne corks echoed through the rooms of the majestic, and slightly dilapidated, private home.

Guests included Pier Paolo Piccioli, Naomi Campbell, Karl Templer, Fabien Baron, Paolo Roversi, Mario Sorrenti and, of course, Gainsbourg herself, who said that Zara certainly puts the “fast” in fashion.

“From inspiration to prototypes it was so quick — two weeks and it was done. It was wonderful — there was no time for second thoughts, or over-thinking anything,” said Gainsbourg, who was mobbed by well-wishers over the course of the evening.

Gainsbourg isn’t new to Zara: last year she appeared in a campaign for the brand’s home collection. She said it was Baron who convinced her to do a further collaboration, “and Marta made it all possible.” Denim makes up a good chunk of the offer, and Gainsbourg said the choices of style and wash were difficult to narrow down.

“For me, the possibilities of denim are endless,” said Gainsbourg, who is currently working on two film projects. She appears in the recently released “Les Choses Humaines,” a film about sexual consent, and has also made a documentary about her mother, Jane Birkin, called “Jane by Charlotte.” The documentary was screened at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and will be released later this month.

Guests, meanwhile, were having a grand old time, devouring plates of sashimi, creamy Japanese aubergine and tiny ravioli, in the venue’s many candlelit rooms. “Of course I’m here — I love Marta,” said Piccioli, whose next Parisian project is the tribute design he made for the AZ Factory show on Tuesday night.

Titled “Love Brings Love,” the show “will pay tribute to Alber’s creative vision and his extraordinary love for the fashion family,” according to AZ Factory. Piccioli described his design as “part way between Alber and me.”