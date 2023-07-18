Terez Teams Up With MLB on Sports Fan Apparel

Terez, the women’s and girl’s clothing brand, has partnered with Major League Baseball to create Terez’ first line of sports fan wear.

Terez and MLB collaborated to design collections for all 30 teams but will be launching with eight teams including the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies.

The collection features a range of styles for women and girls in high-quality and durable fabrics including matching leggings, biker shorts, sports bras, dresses, button-downs, and embroidered sweatshirts in baseball-inspired prints, including bold red stitching, pinstripes, and gemstones.

A New York Yankees crewneck and leggings. Courtesy shot of Terez

“It has been an absolute honor curating this one-of-a-kind collection with MLB that exemplifies the spirited nature of baseball with Terez’ vision,” said Zara Terez Tisch, founder and chief executive officer of Terez.

“At Terez, we always bring energy and fun into every piece we create to promote individuality, self-expression and inspire self-confidence. We recognized a gap in the market for fashion-forward fan apparel and there was no doubt that we needed to ‘Terezify’ traditional styles that can be worn at any time of the year, in and out of the stadium. Whether someone is attending their first MLB game or they’re an avid fan, we hope this collection inspires fans across the country to express their creativity and extraordinary sense of style.” she added.

The Terez x MLB Collection is available to shop starting Tuesday at mlbshop.com, Terez.com, within Terez’ flagship in New York, and select major stadiums across the country. Women’s sizes range from XS to XL and girls goes from 4 to 14.