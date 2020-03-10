Zayn Malik has a new modeling gig.

The musician is the face of the latest campaign for Martyre, a unisex jewelry label founded by musician Yoni Laham and model Anwar Hadid — brother to Bella and Gigi Hadid, who’s been dating Malik on and off since 2015.

Alana O’Herlihy photographed Malik for the campaign, in which he models the brand’s delicate sterling silver and 14-karat gold pieces, including the Sinner bracelet and necklace (which reads “every sinner dies a saint”), the Martyre split ring and a few pendant necklaces. Martyre’s pieces range in price from $90 to $3,000 and are available on the brand’s web site.

This is the brand’s first time working with Malik for a campaign. Previous brand campaigns have featured Anwar Hadid himself and model Georgia Fowler. The brand has already gained a following among celebrities, including Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, his girlfriend Dua Lipa, and Hadid’s sisters.

Malik has appeared in high-profile fashion campaigns in the past. The former One Direction band member teamed with Versus Versace on a capsule collection in 2017 and was named The Kooples’ first men’s wear muse in 2018. He also appeared on the cover of Vogue Magazine with Gigi Hadid for the August 2017 issue.

Read more here:

Gigi Hadid to Join LVMH Prize Panel

On Instagram, Fashion Set Talks Snubs Coronavirus, Talks Chanel

Tyra Banks Talks Modelland and More

WATCH: The Business of Street Style Photography