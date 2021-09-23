Zazie Beetz Is Max Mara’s Face of the Future Honoree for 2021

Zazie Beetz is Max Mara’s next Face of the Future.

The 16th person to receive the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future honor, Beetz is expected to attend the brand’s runway show today at Milan Fashion Week.

The German-American actress is best known for playing Donald Glover’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Van in the FX series “Atlanta.” The show, which returns in 2022 for season three, earned her an Emmy nomination in 2018.

Beetz has a slew of high-profile film projects on the horizon. (On the big screen, her credits already include “Joker,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Nine Days,” a supernatural drama out now.)

Up next, she’s starring with Idris Elba and Regina King in “The Harder They Fall,” the Jay-Z-produced Western premiering at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 6, and releasing on Netflix in November. She plays the role of Stagecoach Mary, based on the first Black female mail carrier in the U.S. The film, which features an all-Black cast, aims to reverse the erasure of Black people in American Western culture.

“It’s a film about a group of people, and, by default, these people are Black,” director Jeymes Samuel told The New York Times. “But their skin color has nothing to do with the story. Which is what we’ve been waiting for, right?”

She also appears alongside Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock in “Bullet Train,” an action thriller due out in April 2022.

In addition to acting, Beetz’s passions include wellness and the environment,. She has her own self-produced series on her Instagram channel, called “Zazie Talks Climate,” highlighting Black and brown environmental activists.