Zazie Beetz Is Max Mara’s Face of the Future Honoree for 2021

The "Atlanta" actress is expected to attend the brand's runway show today at Milan Fashion Week.

Zazie Beetz Max Mara Face of
Zazie Beetz Courtesy

Zazie Beetz is Max Mara’s next Face of the Future.

The 16th person to receive the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future honor, Beetz is expected to attend the brand’s runway show today at Milan Fashion Week.

The German-American actress is best known for playing Donald Glover’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Van in the FX series “Atlanta.” The show, which returns in 2022 for season three, earned her an Emmy nomination in 2018.

Beetz has a slew of high-profile film projects on the horizon. (On the big screen, her credits already include “Joker,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Nine Days,” a supernatural drama out now.)

Up next, she’s starring with Idris Elba and Regina King in “The Harder They Fall,” the Jay-Z-produced Western premiering at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 6, and releasing on Netflix in November. She plays the role of Stagecoach Mary, based on the first Black female mail carrier in the U.S. The film, which features an all-Black cast, aims to reverse the erasure of Black people in American Western culture.

“It’s a film about a group of people, and, by default, these people are Black,” director Jeymes Samuel told The New York Times. “But their skin color has nothing to do with the story. Which is what we’ve been waiting for, right?”

She also appears alongside Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock in “Bullet Train,” an action thriller due out in April 2022.

In addition to acting, Beetz’s passions include wellness and the environment,. She has her own self-produced series on her Instagram channel, called “Zazie Talks Climate,” highlighting Black and brown environmental activists.

“Zazie Beetz is a dynamic actress who personifies the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future with her professional and humanitarian efforts. Max Mara continually works to empower and inspire women through design and we are so proud to honor Zazie with this unique award,” said Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, a Max Mara global brand ambassador.

“Zazie is the quintessential WIF Max Mara Face of the Future; she represents the next-generation actress who is extraordinarily talented and committed to social change. Her roles in film and television portray nuanced, complex characters and she has lent her voice to impact climate change in a variety of projects. We are proud to add her to the remarkable list of women who have received this award over the past 16 years,” said Kirsten Schaffer, executive director of Women In Film.

The WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award launched in 2006. It is given at the annual WIF Honors event. Past recipients include Gemma Chan, Elizabeth Debicki, Alexandra Shipp, Zoey Deutch, Natalie Dormer, Kate Mara, Rose Byrne, Hailee Steinfeld, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Holmes, Zoë Saldana, Elizabeth Banks, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emily Blunt, and Maria Bello.

