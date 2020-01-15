Suits, all the rage on European runways, haven’t quite squelched streetwear.

In an unexpected meeting of different fashion players, Ermenegildo Zegna and Fear of God are cooking up a collaboration, WWD has learned.

According to sources, a co-designed capsule will be unveiled in Paris in February during women’s fashion week, sources said.

Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo teased the hook-up on his instagram by posting a moody portrait of him with Zegna creative director Alessandro Sartori.

“Thank you for allowing me to take a look behind the curtain,” he wrote as a caption under the photo, taken backstage at Zegna’s show in Milan.

Spotted at the Off-White men’s show in Paris this morning, Lorenzo was mum on the project. “I can’t say anything,” he demurred.

Fashion is flush with collaborations between streetwear and luxury purveyors, sparked by the blockbuster 2017 tie-up between Louis Vuitton and Supreme.