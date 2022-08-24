×
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 24, 2022

Richemont Agrees Deal to Sell Yoox Net-a-porter to Farfetch, Alabbar

Sephora Beefs Up Global Team

Moore From L.A.: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion Takes Center Stage

Zegna Designs Off-field Outfits for Real Madrid Soccer and Basketball Teams

The collection will be unveiled in Madrid on Sept. 30.

Zegna will design official uniforms for
Zegna will design official uniforms for Real Madrid teams. Courtesy of Zegna

ZEGNA’S TEAM: Zegna on Wednesday revealed that it will design the official off-field uniforms for the Real Madrid soccer and basketball teams, starting with the 2022-23 championship season.

The collection will be unveiled in Madrid on Sept. 30 with an exclusive event. Designs and sketches have not yet been released. 
The new Zegna logo — which was unveiled last November as part of a rebranding ahead of the company’s IPO — will be further amplified via the partnership with Real Madrid. The uniforms will be specifically made to measure for the team’s players and versions will also be available to shop in selected Zegna’s boutiques.

The partnership was born from the shared values that the Italian luxury menswear brand and the Spanish team share. Indeed, both companies have a rich history.

Real Madrid was founded in 1902 while Zegna began its production in 1910. Over time, Zegna has become a leader in the textile and luxury menswear industries and Real Madrid is recognized as one of the most important soccer teams in the world with 14 Champions League victories.
The team was awarded the title of Best Club of the 20th Century by FIFA, and has one of the largest followings across the world: an estimated 350 million fans.
This is not the first time that Zegna has collaborated with a sports team. In 2016, WWD reported that the Italian brand inked an agreement to design and provide the official men’s off-field formal and leisurewear attire for China’s national soccer team and Under 22/Under 23 team. In 2018, the Zegna Group furthered its support to China men’s national soccer team by sponsoring the first “Rising Star” training program, unveiled in Beijing.
