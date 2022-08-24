Zegna Designs Off-field Outfits for Real Madrid Soccer and Basketball Teams

ZEGNA’S TEAM: Zegna on Wednesday revealed that it will design the official off-field uniforms for the Real Madrid soccer and basketball teams, starting with the 2022-23 championship season.

The collection will be unveiled in Madrid on Sept. 30 with an exclusive event. Designs and sketches have not yet been released.

The new Zegna logo — which was unveiled last November as part of a rebranding ahead of the company’s IPO — will be further amplified via the partnership with Real Madrid. The uniforms will be specifically made to measure for the team’s players and versions will also be available to shop in selected Zegna’s boutiques.

The partnership was born from the shared values that the Italian luxury menswear brand and the Spanish team share. Indeed, both companies have a rich history.

Real Madrid was founded in 1902 while Zegna began its production in 1910. Over time, Zegna has become a leader in the textile and luxury menswear industries and Real Madrid is recognized as one of the most important soccer teams in the world with 14 Champions League victories.