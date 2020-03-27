MILAN — The Zegna family and the Ermenegildo Zegna company’s top management have pledged personal donations totaling 3 million euros to fight the coronavirus spread in Italy. Made to the country’s Civil Protection, the donation will support medical personnel and volunteers involved in tackling the epidemic.

The Zegna Group will additionally convert part of its production facilities both in Italy and Switzerland to manufacture sanitary masks to distribute to its employees and those in need in both countries.

The company also supported the purchase of ventilators and additional medical masks for a range of hospitals through a direct financial contribution.

“At Zegna we believe our actions today will shape our tomorrow. The pandemic we are all facing is a call for people around the world to take action. Each of us must do our part, in every way possible, to stop this global emergency”, said Ermenegildo Zegna’s chief executive officer Gildo Zegna on Friday.

The fashion company is not the only one committing to the cause. As reported, Armani Group on Thursday said it has converted all of its four Italian production sites to produce single-use medical overalls for the individual protection of health-care providers. The designer also upped the initial donation of 1.25 million euros to 2 million euros to Italy’s Civil Protection and a range of local hospitals.

Other companies converting their production facilities to supply medical masks and smocks include Gucci, Prada and Salvatore Ferragamo, among others.