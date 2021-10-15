×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Greg Lauren and Gee’s Bend Quilters Take Aim at Cultural Appropriation

Business

OTB Group Joins Aura Blockchain Consortium as Founding Member

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on Newbury Street

The Italian luxury brand is also opening pop-ups around the country centered around its sustainability message.

Zegna's new Boston flagship.
A rendering of Zegna's new Boston flagship.

Zegna is turning its attention to its own brick-and-mortar retail.

The Italian luxury brand is returning to Newbury Street in Boston with a flagship in the newly restored and reimagined Newbury Boston hotel, next to the Public Garden, the oldest botanical garden in America. The 1,300-square-foot store will replace a store on Copley Square. It was designed by Zegna’s in-house architects and is divided into two areas: a room devoted to luxury sportswear and accessories in front and tailored clothing and made-to-measure area with a private fitting room in the rear. A full-size LED wall faces the entrance and will feature photos and videos of the brand and its history.

The store’s location next to the Public Garden also speaks to Zegna’s increased focus on its longstanding push for sustainability. For more than three generations, the Zegna family has owned a nature preserve, Oasi Zegna, in the Italian Alps that is 30 times larger than Central Park. Over the years, the preserve has planted more than 500,000 trees. In honor of the new boutique, Zegna has committed to making an undisclosed donation over the next five years to the Friends of the Public Garden.

Related Galleries

In addition to Boston, Zegna will open three pop-up shops across the U.S. this fall tied to its Triple Stitch sneaker, located at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, Calif., The Galleria in Houston and The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas. The slip-on sneaker, designed by Zegna’s artistic director Alessandro Sartori, features a lightweight construction and a XXX logo that is inspired by the hand stitches of a tailor. For this season, the sneakers are being offered in a wider range of colors as well as a Use the Existing model featuring an upcycled wool upper, a lightweight rubber sole and other technical components made from recycled materials. The shops feature the sneakers floating on clouds made from wool, a reference to the newest model.

This pop-up concept is also being used in three shops at Neiman Marcus stores in Northpark in Dallas, the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables, Fla., and Fashion Island in Newport Beach, Calif. The shops, which will remain through the month of October, are offering the sneakers alongside luxury leisurewear in the Use the Existing fabric.

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad