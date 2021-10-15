Zegna to Open Boston Flagship on Newbury Street

Zegna is turning its attention to its own brick-and-mortar retail.

The Italian luxury brand is returning to Newbury Street in Boston with a flagship in the newly restored and reimagined Newbury Boston hotel, next to the Public Garden, the oldest botanical garden in America. The 1,300-square-foot store will replace a store on Copley Square. It was designed by Zegna’s in-house architects and is divided into two areas: a room devoted to luxury sportswear and accessories in front and tailored clothing and made-to-measure area with a private fitting room in the rear. A full-size LED wall faces the entrance and will feature photos and videos of the brand and its history.

The store’s location next to the Public Garden also speaks to Zegna’s increased focus on its longstanding push for sustainability. For more than three generations, the Zegna family has owned a nature preserve, Oasi Zegna, in the Italian Alps that is 30 times larger than Central Park. Over the years, the preserve has planted more than 500,000 trees. In honor of the new boutique, Zegna has committed to making an undisclosed donation over the next five years to the Friends of the Public Garden.

In addition to Boston, Zegna will open three pop-up shops across the U.S. this fall tied to its Triple Stitch sneaker, located at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, Calif., The Galleria in Houston and The Shops at Crystals in Las Vegas. The slip-on sneaker, designed by Zegna’s artistic director Alessandro Sartori, features a lightweight construction and a XXX logo that is inspired by the hand stitches of a tailor. For this season, the sneakers are being offered in a wider range of colors as well as a Use the Existing model featuring an upcycled wool upper, a lightweight rubber sole and other technical components made from recycled materials. The shops feature the sneakers floating on clouds made from wool, a reference to the newest model.

This pop-up concept is also being used in three shops at Neiman Marcus stores in Northpark in Dallas, the Shops at Merrick Park in Coral Gables, Fla., and Fashion Island in Newport Beach, Calif. The shops, which will remain through the month of October, are offering the sneakers alongside luxury leisurewear in the Use the Existing fabric.