Who says a show has to end with the finale?

Smart brands today are thinking of all sorts of ways to stretch, spin and leverage their show assets online and in real life.

As part of Ermenegildo Zegna’s collaboration with Leica, the brand sent four women photographers to shoot different moments of pre-show prep and the live event.

The photographers — Queenie Cheen, Roselena Ramistella, Véronique de Viguerie and Helene Pambrun — plan to tell their stories of modern masculinity through female eyes. The content will be used on Zegna’s social media.

In addition, the brand asked Doina Ciobanu to do an Instagram takeover of Zegna’s social to amplify the theme of seeing men through the eyes of women. The brand also plans to keep its show venue open until the end of January, and invite schools and members of the public to view the installation that was the centerpiece of the show. The multimedia American artist Anne Patterson made 3,500 ribbons out of unused Zegna fabric and suspended them from the ceiling of the foundry where the show took place.

The effect was that of a suspended cube — or a forest of fabric — and plays to the brand’s sustainability efforts. During the show, models walked through the fluttering ribbons of the cube, and now visitors will be able to as well.