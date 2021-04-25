Zendaya has long been a red carpet star, and the actress brought her style power once again at the 2021 Oscars.

The actress wore a neon yellow silk chiffon gown with a cutout detail custom-made by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli at the award ceremony.

Zendaya’s custom dress, which is named the “force de beauté,” took more than 300 hours to create by hand at the design house’s atelier. Zendaya has previously worked with Valentino and was named a brand ambassador in December.

Zendaya took her high-fashion Oscar look to the next level by pairing the custom dress with 183 carats of Bulgari diamonds. The actress unveiled a yellow diamond necklace from the fine jeweler’s 2021 high-jewelry collection, called Magnifica, which will be released this summer.

The necklace is created with two diamond collars and a removable 6-carat yellow diamond brooch with a tassel. The collars and tassels include 18 regular-cut diamonds, 693 fancy shape step cut diamonds and 398 round brilliant-cut diamonds and pave-set diamonds. She paired the necklace with a matching 21-carat yellow diamond ring and 9-carat yellow diamond earrings.

Zendaya’s long-time stylist, Law Roach, gave a closer look at the neon dress on his Instagram, posting photos and videos of the Valentino dress hanging in the shower to show the look glowing in the dark.

