×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: March 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Saint Laurent Hosts Inaugural Oscars Party

Beauty

Inside the Rise of the Prestige Hair Care Category

Eye

Vanity Fair Toasts Young Hollywood in L.A. for Oscar Week

Zendaya Gives a Nod to Sharon Stone at the 2022 Oscars

The actress wore a Valentino set that resembled the famous blouse-and-skirt look Stone wore at the 1998 Oscars.

Zendaya
Zendaya at the 2022 Oscars Lexie Moreland for WWD

Zendaya merged her signature standout style with an Oscars homage on the red carpet.

The actress, who stars in the nominated film “Dune,” arrived at the 2022 Oscars red carpet in a custom Valentino look designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The look consisted of a white satin cropped blouse paired with a sequined silver skirt with a flowing train.

Zendaya paired the look with fine jewelry from Bulgari, including a high jewelry Serpenti necklace in white gold with 218 step cut diamonds, three diamond rings, diamond earrings and two Serpenti Viper coiled bracelets.

Zendaya at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Zendaya in custom Valentino at the 2022 Oscars Lexie Moreland/WWD

The actress is a brand ambassador for both Valentino and Bulgari. Zendaya’s look was styled by her longtime stylist, image architect Law Roach.

While the look is unique in itself, many on social media quickly noted how Zendaya’s Valentino look resembled one of the most well-known Oscars red carpet looks of all time, worn by actress Sharon Stone. In 1998, Stone attended the Oscars in a Gap white button-up blouse paired with a lilac Vera Wang satin skirt.

Zendaya at the 2022 Oscars
Sharon Stone at the 1998 Oscars and Zendaya at the 2022 Oscars. AP

Zendaya has frequently appeared on the Oscars red carpet over the years, with each look resonating with spectators. Last year she dazzled on the red carpet wearing another custom Valentino look, that time a bright yellow cutout gown. Zendaya made her first Oscars red carpet appearance in 2015 when she wore a fitted white gown by Vivienne Westwood.

READ MORE HERE: 

Jessica Chastain Shimmers in Gucci Sequined Dress at 2022 Oscars

The Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All Time 

All the Red Carpet Looks at the 2022 Oscars 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad