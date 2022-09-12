Zendaya Wins Emmy Award in Valentino Gown

Zendaya attended the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles in an Old Hollywood-inspired look.

The actress arrived on the red carpet in a black Valentino gown with a corset-style bodice that had a bow at the waist.

Zendaya at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The custom look for Zendaya was selected in collaboration with her stylist Law Roach. Roach’s client list that includes Megan Thee Stallion, Saucy Santana and Bella Hadid.

Zendaya accessorized with two diamond earrings and a diamond necklace from Bulgari, for which she currently stars in the brand’s campaign alongside Anne Hathaway. For beauty, she went for a natural makeup look.

Zendaya won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett on HBO’s “Euphoria.” In 2020, she won the category for the same role making history as the youngest actress to ever receive an Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The 2022 Emmy Awards honor the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media also was presented with the Governors Award in recognition of their work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.