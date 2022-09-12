×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power

Fashion

London Fashion Week Shakes Up Calendar Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sept. 19

Business

Rent the Runway Restructures, Cutting 24 Percent of Corporate Employees

Zendaya Wins Emmy Award in Valentino Gown

The actress won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the HBO drama series "Euphoria."

Zendaya valentino dress at the 74th
Julia Garner on the 2022 Emmy
Jung Hoyeon on the 2022 Emmy
Amanda Seyfried on the 2022 Emmy
Nicholas Hoult on the 2022 Emmy
View ALL 83 Photos

Zendaya attended the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles in an Old Hollywood-inspired look.

The actress arrived on the red carpet in a black Valentino gown with a corset-style bodice that had a bow at the waist. 

Zendaya at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The custom look for Zendaya was selected in collaboration with her stylist Law Roach. Roach’s client list that includes Megan Thee Stallion, Saucy Santana and Bella Hadid.

Related Galleries

Zendaya accessorized with two diamond earrings and a diamond necklace from Bulgari, for which she currently stars in the brand’s campaign alongside Anne Hathaway. For beauty, she went for a natural makeup look. 

Zendaya at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Zendaya won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett on HBO’s “Euphoria.” In 2020, she won the category for the same role making history as the youngest actress to ever receive an Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The 2022 Emmy Awards honor the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media also was presented with the Governors Award in recognition of their work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Hot Summer Bags

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Zendaya Wins 2022 Emmy Award in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad