Zendaya Wears Vintage Valentino at ‘Euphoria’ Season Two Premiere

Zendaya started off the new year with a bold fashion moment in a vintage Valentino look.

The Emmy-winning actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of the second season of hit HBO show “Euphoria” Wednesday night wearing a black-and-white formfitting dress from the design house’s spring 1992 collection.

Zendaya, a Valentino ambassador, paired the look with jewelry from Bulgari, which she is also an ambassador for. The actress wore diamond drop earrings from Bulgari’s Serpenti collection and an eight-carat yellow diamond ring.

Zendaya was joined on the red carpet by many of her fellow cast mates, including Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and others who each made an impression on the red carpet with their looks.

Zendaya at HBO ’s “Euphoria” season two premiere. Getty Images for HBO

Schafer and Demie went the custom route for the red carpet, with the former wearing a burgundy organza Prada dress with a beige collar and the latter a sequined black dress with black satin boots from Balenciaga.

Demie wasn’t the only star that went with a sequined look for the premiere. Apatow opted for a beaded sheer dress from Saint Laurent and Sweeney went with a two-piece white Miu Miu set that was embellished with beads.

The men also brought a high-fashion factor to the “Euphoria” premiere. Actor Angus Cloud went with a bold, neon orange loose-fitting suit from Versace’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection and newcomer Dominic Fike paired his blue hair with a black floral printed Saint Laurent suit.

