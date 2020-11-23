IDÔLE STATUS: Zendaya Coleman — aka Zendaya — keeps her Idôle status at Lancôme. The actress, singer and activist, who became the face of the women’s fragrance by that name launched in August 2019, is extending her role to front the new mascara, Lash Idôle.

After the Idôle Eau de Parfum, targeting Millennials, the L’Oréal-owned brand will introduce the mascara on Dec. 2. It’s billed to give an instant lift and fanned-out volume with a 24-hour lasting and smudge-proof effect.

Lancôme said that’s due to the mascara’s curved brush with 360 micro bristles in 250 sizes to coat individual lashes, plus its a light gel emulsion with tea extracts and 25 percent less wax.

“This product is really targeting the young generation,” said Françoise Lehmann, general manager of Lancôme International, who added it has the same attributes as the Idôle perfume. “It’s a nomadic, on-the-go product, easy to use and reuse.”

Lancôme commands a long-standing leading position in the mascara category.

Regarding the choice of Zendaya for the new product, Lehmann said: “She perfectly epitomizes a generation.”

Nico Bustos shot the campaign.

The Idôle fragrance currently ranks in the top 15 of women’s prestige fragrance in Europe, where La Vie Est Belle holds the first spot and Lancôme’s perfume franchise has entered the top two for the first time.

In the U.S., Idôle is among the 17 best-selling prestige women’s scents, La Vie Est Belle is among the top three and Lancôme’s scent franchise is in the top two.

