Zendaya Wears Avant-garde Look at the Women in Film Awards

The actress wore an armor-like dress straight off the Paris Fashion Week runway.

Zendaya in Loewe at the 2021
Zendaya at the Women in Film's Annual Award Ceremony at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Zendaya looked to the recent Paris Fashion Week runway for the Women in Film Awards.

The 25-year-old actress attended Wednesday night’s awards ceremony in a gray cotton maxidress embellished with an oversize gold plate from Loewe’s spring 2022 collection, which was presented less than a week ago in Paris.

Zendaya paired the look with matching gold sculptural earrings and metallic gold Christian Louboutin pumps. The actress worked with longtime stylist, image architect Law Roach, for the look. Roach posted a video of Zendaya walking the red carpet in the Loewe dress with the caption, “She was the Queen… @zendaya wearing @loewe. Say Something???”

Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson presented the design house’s spring 2022 collection on Oct. 1 during Paris Fashion Week. The collection had a psychedelic and surrealist influence, with many pieces featuring the same gold metal plating as Zendaya’s dress.

Zendaya has long been a style star to watch on the red carpet, regularly experimenting with avant garde looks, couture styles and different aesthetics on the red carpet. Most recently, she made a splash at the Venice Film Festival last month for the premiere of her highly-anticipated film “Dune,” where she referenced the movie’s sci-fi theme in a custom, form-fitting Balmain dress that took inspiration from sand dunes.

In an interview with WWD following the Venice Film Festival, Roach talked about Zendaya and her much-watched style.

“Zendaya is one of the girls who can do almost anything and loves to take risks,” he said. “She really is a student of fashion. I bring her clothes that are emotional to me, and because it makes me feel something, it makes her feel something.”

Zendaya was one of the night’s honorees at the Women in Film awards, in addition to actresses Marlee Matlin and Jean Smart. The annual awards ceremony benefits the organization’s educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity in the industry.

How Law Roach Created the Venice Film Festival’s Best Fashion Moments 

Ten Years of Zendaya and Law Roach Magic 

Zendaya Goes Neon Yellow at the 2021 Oscars 

