Zendaya’s metallic Aliétte dress was the standout look from her Netflix romantic drama, “Malcolm & Marie,” and now the brand is offering the custom look for purchase.

Aliétte designer and fashion stylist Jason Rembert teamed with Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach — who served as the film’s costume designer — to create the custom dress. Zendaya wears the metallic dress at the beginning of the film after she comes home with her boyfriend from an awards show. The duo also worked with fashion stylist Samantha McMillen for the film.

The Aliétte dress is one of three looks that Zendaya wore throughout the film. Elsewhere in the film, Zendaya sports more casual outfits, including a tank top and briefs and then a floral-print kimono. Zendaya is nominated for best actress at the upcoming Critics’ Choice Awards for her role.

The custom dress, named the “Zee Dress” after Zendaya, is made with platinum silk lamé and features an open back, a dramatic cutout and a thigh-high slit. Rembert spoke about designing the dress on his Instagram, sharing stills of Zendaya in the black-and-white film.

“There are few times in life where you just don’t have any answers to great things happening…but God! This is one of those times,” he wrote. “When I got hit up by my brother @luxurylaw to do a custom dress last year…I don’t think I understood the magnitude of what it was. To make a dress for Law’s debut as a costume designer, and to make a dress for one of the most dynamic leading ladies of our time.. I’m just humbled! The process, the opportunity, the love, the commitment, the beauty of being able to create and to design something that is timeless…I’m just honored!”

The Aliétte Zee Dress is available for preorder on the brand’s site for $1,200. Preorders are said to ship out on May 20.

