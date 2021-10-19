×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Zendaya Wears Nensi Dojaka to ‘Dune’ After Party

The Albanian fashion designer recently won the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers.

Zendaya in Nensi Dojaka at Dune
Zendaya at the London premiere of "Dune." Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Zendaya looked to an emerging fashion designer to round out the “Dune” press tour.

The actress wore a Nensi Dojaka dress at the after party following the film’s London premiere on Monday. The cutout dress evoked the ‘90s references and lingerie-inspired pieces that Dojaka has presented in previous collections that were worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Sophie Turner and other celebrities.

Zendaya’s dress featured a cutout bodice with graphic trims over fabric in varying shades of brown. The dress was complemented with a red heart design. The dress is part of Dojaka’s recent spring 2022 collection.

Dojaka posted photos of Zendaya in the custom dress on Instagram, captioning the post with: “Zendaya in a custom heart-dress ❤️ Was waiting for more pics but I couldn’t ❤️ so so so excited for this moment! Thank you so endlessly much @luxurylaw for your beautiful vision and this incredible opportunity to dress breathtaking @Zendaya 🌹 thank you so much Zendaya for making this dress even more beautiful 🥺”

On Sept. 7, Dojaka was awarded the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers. The designer launched her namesake label in 2017 while attending Central Saint Martins. The designer is known for her lingerie-inspired pieces that take inspiration from ’90s designers like Ann Demeulemeester and Helmut Lang. She presented her most recent collection during London Fashion Week last month.

At the film’s premiere, Zendaya wore a warrior-inspired ivory-hued dress from Rick Owens’ fall 2021 collection that consisted of an oversize shoulder detail, asymmetric sleeve and subtle sequin detailing, which gave a nod to the themes in “Dune.” Zendaya has previously referenced “Dune” in her fashion during the press tour, wearing a chain-mail embellished Vivienne Westwood look during the London photo call and wearing a custom form-fitting Balmain dress inspired by sand dunes at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Zendaya is the recipient of the 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon Award, which she will receive on Nov. 10 at the CFDA Fashion Awards. She joins other past honorees such as Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and more.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Dazzle on the Red Carpet at the London ‘Dune’ Premiere 

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion 

Who Is Fashion Designer Nensi Dojaka? 

ad