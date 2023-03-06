Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Zendaya could stop traffic anywhere, and her appearance at the Louis Vuitton show was no different.

Fans lined up in the street outside the Musée d’Orsay to set their sights on guests, including Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander, Chloë Grace Moretz, Emma Stone, Gemma Chan, Jaden Smith and newly appointed Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams, leading to a tangle of vehicles, including one unfortunately timed public bus full of bewildered passengers.

The gilded hall of the museum buzzed when Zendaya made a last-minute entrance after being caught up in the massive traffic jam. She snuck in just as the lights were about to go down, and squeezed between Stone and Dior chief executive officer Delphine Arnault.

After the show she said she saw other guests getting out of their cars and running, but wasn’t sure if she could sprint in her outfit. “It would have been easier to ride a bike here,” she joked, and happily posed for selfies with fans.

Sarah Paulson and wife Holland Taylor were two of those guests that dashed down the street. “You can’t imagine the running that was happening — it wasn’t pleasant,” Paulson joked as she pointed to her Louis Vuitton heeled boots. “Even Holland in her flats, we were hoofing it,” she said.

The new “mommy of the internet” Paulson sported a minidress with an enormous zipper, and praised creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s quirky vision. “I loved every single look that came down the runway. He’s very diverse, and everything just seemed incredibly wearable.”

As for the “mommy” meme she joked about on “Saturday Night Live,” she added: “If I’ve got to be someone’s mommy, it’s my dogs and the children of the internet. At some point, if you can’t beat ’em join ’em,” she laughed.

It was the second Louis Vuitton show for de Armas. Last season when asked about the Oscar buzz surrounding “Marilyn,” she wanted to change the subject.

“A lot has changed since then,” she said. “It’s been such a beautiful, rewarding outcome and, of course, it’s very special to be nominated alongside those actresses I’ve been admiring my entire life. It seems unreal,” she said.

De Armas said she was at the show not just as a spectator, but shopping for the upcoming red carpet. “It’s a team effort,” she said, pointing to her stylists.

No stranger to the Oscar red carpet, Vikander joked that she lives in the countryside and rarely gets dressed up. “It’s funny, even my nanny was like ‘Oooh, wow,’ because she mostly sees me in clothes that fit the countryside. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that I do love an occasion.”

She’s wrapped the Henry VIII period drama “Firebrand,” which will “hopefully” be in an upcoming festival, she said, though she wouldn’t divulge where it might land. Then she’s off to Tenerife, Spain, to shoot a new film, but details are under wraps.

Sophie Turner Stéphane Feugere/WWD

Sophie Turner has been in town since last week, hosting a reception as ambassador for the LVMH Prize, and has had a few days to rest and explore the city in between events. She carried that vibe through, changing up her look from the sexy low-cut top of Thursday’s party to a pajama suit. “It’s all about the comfort. You’ve got to get the comfiest ones and put them in your bag,” she said.

The longtime brand ambassador said the show was “otherworldly.”

“This show was inspired by Paris but it still felt futuristic,” she said, adding that she now has her sights on the light mask-slash-sunglasses models wore. “One hundred percent I would wear those. Pop those into the shopping bag too.”

Lea Seydoux, also fresh off the “Dune 2” shoot, was hoping for a mini-reunion with costar Zendaya. “It was really something amazing. [Director] Denis Villeneuve I love. I really had such a blast. It was one of the best experiences I’ve had,” she said, along with working with Florence Pugh and Javier Bardem.

“He inspires me on a larger scale. It’s always just a joy to be around him,” she added of Ghesquière. “I love being part of his family.”

Moretz has been in the Louis Vuitton family since attending a show in 2015, officially joining the brand in 2018. She was just 17 at that first show.

“It’s been incredible to have that journey and to grow up within it, and also to be able to kind of shift my look and my vibe,” she said.

“I imagine, I mean, hopefully I’ve changed a lot which is good. I’m 26 years old now. So I think I’m continuing to change and continuing to grow and becoming the woman that I want to become and representing what I believe in,” she said. She starts shooting the second season of “Peripheral” in July.

Backstage after the show, Williams, who was appointed creative director of the men’s line in February, hugged and talked with Ghesquière and chief executive officer Pietro Beccari. The two designers discussed the show and the looks, before posing for pictures together.

Williams said he’s already started on his collection, and asked how he is approaching the process he answered simply: “With love.”