×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Celebrates France, From French Horns to Flags

Fashion

The Street Style Popping Up During Paris Fashion Week

Accessories

Tiffany Appoints Lauren Santo Domingo First Artist Director for Home

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Alicia Vikander, Emma Stone and Lea Seydoux sat front row, as the new men's creative director shared how he's approaching his first collection.

Zendaya
Deepika Padukone
Eileen Gu
Sophie Turner
Liu Yifei
View ALL 16 Photos

Zendaya could stop traffic anywhere, and her appearance at the Louis Vuitton show was no different.

Fans lined up in the street outside the Musée d’Orsay to set their sights on guests, including Ana de Armas, Alicia Vikander, Chloë Grace Moretz, Emma Stone, Gemma Chan, Jaden Smith and newly appointed Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams, leading to a tangle of vehicles, including one unfortunately timed public bus full of bewildered passengers.

The gilded hall of the museum buzzed when Zendaya made a last-minute entrance after being caught up in the massive traffic jam. She snuck in just as the lights were about to go down, and squeezed between Stone and Dior chief executive officer Delphine Arnault.

Related Galleries

After the show she said she saw other guests getting out of their cars and running, but wasn’t sure if she could sprint in her outfit. “It would have been easier to ride a bike here,” she joked, and happily posed for selfies with fans.

Sarah Paulson and wife Holland Taylor were two of those guests that dashed down the street. “You can’t imagine the running that was happening — it wasn’t pleasant,” Paulson joked as she pointed to her Louis Vuitton heeled boots. “Even Holland in her flats, we were hoofing it,” she said.

The new “mommy of the internet” Paulson sported a minidress with an enormous zipper, and praised creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s quirky vision. “I loved every single look that came down the runway. He’s very diverse, and everything just seemed incredibly wearable.”

As for the “mommy” meme she joked about on “Saturday Night Live,” she added: “If I’ve got to be someone’s mommy, it’s my dogs and the children of the internet. At some point, if you can’t beat ’em join ’em,” she laughed.

It was the second Louis Vuitton show for de Armas. Last season when asked about the Oscar buzz surrounding “Marilyn,” she wanted to change the subject.

“A lot has changed since then,” she said. “It’s been such a beautiful, rewarding outcome and, of course, it’s very special to be nominated alongside those actresses I’ve been admiring my entire life. It seems unreal,” she said.

De Armas said she was at the show not just as a spectator, but shopping for the upcoming red carpet. “It’s a team effort,” she said, pointing to her stylists.

No stranger to the Oscar red carpet, Vikander joked that she lives in the countryside and rarely gets dressed up. “It’s funny, even my nanny was like ‘Oooh, wow,’ because she mostly sees me in clothes that fit the countryside. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that I do love an occasion.”

She’s wrapped the Henry VIII period drama “Firebrand,” which will “hopefully” be in an upcoming festival, she said, though she wouldn’t divulge where it might land. Then she’s off to Tenerife, Spain, to shoot a new film, but details are under wraps.

Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner Stéphane Feugere/WWD

Sophie Turner has been in town since last week, hosting a reception as ambassador for the LVMH Prize, and has had a few days to rest and explore the city in between events. She carried that vibe through, changing up her look from the sexy low-cut top of Thursday’s party to a pajama suit. “It’s all about the comfort. You’ve got to get the comfiest ones and put them in your bag,” she said.

The longtime brand ambassador said the show was “otherworldly.”

“This show was inspired by Paris but it still felt futuristic,” she said, adding that she now has her sights on the light mask-slash-sunglasses models wore. “One hundred percent I would wear those. Pop those into the shopping bag too.”

Lea Seydoux, also fresh off the “Dune 2” shoot, was hoping for a mini-reunion with costar Zendaya. “It was really something amazing. [Director] Denis Villeneuve I love. I really had such a blast. It was one of the best experiences I’ve had,” she said, along with working with Florence Pugh and Javier Bardem.

“He inspires me on a larger scale. It’s always just a joy to be around him,” she added of Ghesquière. “I love being part of his family.”

Moretz has been in the Louis Vuitton family since attending a show in 2015, officially joining the brand in 2018. She was just 17 at that first show.

“It’s been incredible to have that journey and to grow up within it, and also to be able to kind of shift my look and my vibe,” she said.

“I imagine, I mean, hopefully I’ve changed a lot which is good. I’m 26 years old now. So I think I’m continuing to change and continuing to grow and becoming the woman that I want to become and representing what I believe in,” she said. She starts shooting the second season of “Peripheral” in July.

Backstage after the show, Williams, who was appointed creative director of the men’s line in February, hugged and talked with Ghesquière and chief executive officer Pietro Beccari. The two designers discussed the show and the looks, before posing for pictures together.

Williams said he’s already started on his collection, and asked how he is approaching the process he answered simply: “With love.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Hot Summer Bags

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zendaya, Pharrell Stop Traffic Outside of Louis Vuitton

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad