Zendaya Wears Vintage Roberto Cavalli at 2021 Ballon d’Or Ceremony

Zendaya had yet another memorable style moment on the red carpet.

The 25-year-old actress attended the 2021 Ballon d’Or Ceremony in Paris on Monday night — which celebrates men’s and women’s soccer — wearing a vintage Roberto Cavalli fall 2020 dress, which was given an update by the brand’s current creative director, Fausto Puglisi. The look is a formfitting black crepe de chine dress with an open back that featured a striking golden spine detailing created with micro golden chains. She paired the look with oversize gold hoop earrings.

The look was styled by Zendaya’s longtime fashion stylist, trademarked image architect Law Roach. Zendaya attended the ceremony with her “Spider-Man” costar and boyfriend, Tom Holland, who wore a black tuxedo.

Zendaya at the Ballon d’Or photocall at Theatre du Chatelet on November 29, 2021 in Paris. Laurent Vu/SIPA

Many fans were quick to point out that Zendaya’s dress, specifically its spine detailing is similar to “Spider-Man” villain Doctor Octopus (also known as Doc Ock) and his metal arms that come out of his back. The villain will appear in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film Zendaya and Holland star in, which comes out on Dec. 17. Actor Alfred Molina is reprising his role as the villain in the upcoming movie.

Zendaya’s vintage Roberto Cavalli look is just one of many standout fashion moments she’s had this year. While accepting the CFDA Fashion Icon Award — which she is the youngest recipient of — earlier this month, Zendaya wore a custom two-piece set by Vera Wang. This September, the actress had several memorable fashion moments while on the press tour for “Dune,” wearing looks from Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Rick Owens and Alaïa.

The actress and her stylist regularly give a nod to Zendaya’s films and roles through her red carpet style. This was seen several times during the “Dune” press tour when Zendaya wore a beige, formfitting custom Balmain dress at the Venice Film Festival, which referenced the film’s sand dunes, and the warrior-inspired asymmetrical Rick Owens dress she wore at the film’s London premiere, which gave a nod to the movie’s sci-fi genre.

With the press tour for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” set to start soon, it’s expected Zendaya will present several more standout fashion looks on the red carpet.

