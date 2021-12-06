×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandre Mattiussi Heads to U.S. With First Ami Store in New York

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Business

Racial Pay Gap Between Black and White Influencers Is 35 Percent, New Study Reveals

Zendaya Gives a Nod to ‘Spider-Man’ at London Premiere

The actress wore a men's wear-inspired Alexander McQueen look at the upcoming film’s premiere.

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Zendaya at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" London premiere. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Zendaya continued her habit of giving a nod to her roles and films through her fashion at the London premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The actress attended the photo call for the film’s premiere Sunday night wearing a men’s wear-inspired look from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The look consisted of an oversize gray blazer jacket embellished with a crystal design that resembled a spider web.

She completed the look with thigh-high black boots with the same crystal embellishments and earrings that featured a spider web design.

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home" London Premiere: Alexander McQueen Look, Photos
Zendaya at the “Spider-Man No Way Home” premiere in London. Sipa USA via AP

Zendaya’s Alexander McQueen look is the second the actress has worn recently that gives a nod to the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” film, which hits theaters on Dec. 17. The first look was seen at the Ballon d’Or Ceremony in Paris on Nov. 29, where Zendaya wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli black crepe de chine dress with an open back that featured a striking golden spine detailing made with micro golden chains.

Related Galleries

Fans were quick to point out that the Cavalli look is similar to “Spider-Man” villain Doctor Octopus (or Doc Ock) and his metal arms that come out of his back. The villain will appear in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” played by Alfred Molina who is reprising his role.

Zendaya and her longtime stylist, trademarked image architect Law Roach, regularly pay homage to the actress’ roles and films on the red carpet. This was seen regularly during Zendaya’s “Dune” press tour this fall, where she wore several looks by Balmain, Vivienne Westwood and Rick Owens that referenced the film’s sci-fi themes.

Previously for “Spider-Man,” Zendaya attended the 2019 premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” wearing a black and red sequined Armani Privé gown, which referenced the new “Spider-Man” costume that debuted in that film.

Zendaya attended the premiere with co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland, who wore a leather jacket, button-down shirt and black trousers from Celine.

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home" London Premiere: Alexander McQueen Look, Photos
Tom Holland and Zendaya at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” London premiere. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

READ MORE HERE: 

A Look at Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments 

How Law Roach Created the Venice Film Festival’s Best Fashion Moments 

Zendaya Wears Custom Vera Wang at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards 

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad