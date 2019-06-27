Zendaya is taking her role in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” head on.

The actress — who plays MJ in the film series — wore a sequined, backless dress from the Armani Privé spring 2019 couture collection at the Los Angeles premiere of the 23rd film in the Marvel Studios’ franchise Wednesday night. The red and black color scheme of the dress gives a nod to the film’s titular superhero, specifically the new Spider-Man suit that debuts in the movie.

Zendaya was styled by her longtime stylist, Law Roach, who posted a picture of the actress to his Instagram, stating: “[if] she was Spider-Man, this would be her suit.”

Completing the look, Zendaya debuted red hair at the beginning of the press tour for the film. The hair color is the signature look of the comic book character her role is based on and was previously donned by actress Kirsten Dunst in Sony’s version of the Spider-Man franchise in the early Aughts. While she doesn’t sport the new hair color in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” it’s rumored that her character will reveal the look in the third — and yet-to-be announced — installment of the “Spider-Man” series.

Zendaya was joined at the Los Angeles premiere by the film’s cast, including Tom Holland — who plays the titular superhero — Marisa Tomei, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jon Favreau and Cobie Smulders, among others. “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” follows the events that transpired in the blockbuster hit “Avengers: Endgame,” which released at the end of April.

