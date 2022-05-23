×
Balenciaga Resort 2023

Cannes Film Festival: Julia Roberts Shares a Phone-free Moment at Chopard

Johann Rupert Defiant on Richemont Strategy Despite Falling Shares

Zendaya Makes Time 100 Most Influential People List

The actress-singer graces one of five worldwide covers for the magazine.

Zendaya at the 94th Academy Awards
Zendaya at the 94th Academy Awards Lexie Moreland/WWD

Zendaya has made this year’s Time 100 most influential people list.

Her cover is one of five worldwide covers for the magazine, alongside Mary J. Blige, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, Simu Liu and chief executive officer of Apple Tim Cook. Denis Villeneuve, the award-winning filmmaker behind “Dune,” wrote the full feature for Zendaya.

“To me, Zendaya is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one. And yet, she is as young as springtime,” the director wrote. “By some inextricable paradox, she also gives the impression of having been born sometime far into the future. She is timeless, and she can do it all.”

The feature then delves into her recent roles in film and television. Within the last year Zendaya, born Zendaya Coleman, starred in Villeneuve’s “Dune” alongside Timothée Chalamet and in Marvel’s “Spider-Man” franchise with Tom Holland. She continued her streak of success earlier this year by reprising her role as Rue in the second season of HBO’s hit series “Euphoria,” a part for which she won an Emmy Award.

Zendaya Time 100 Cover
Zendaya on Time’s 100 Most Influential People Cover Courtesy of Time

Additionally, her involvement in the fashion world cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with, working with labels such as Lancôme, Bulgari and Valentino, all of which she is a brand ambassador for.

Despite her milestones in film, television and fashion, Villeneuve writes that she “is more than that.”

“She is an autonomous creative force herself. A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by pure inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, who uses authenticity as a new superpower,” he continued in his feature. “She seems fearless, her roots run deep, and I love that she still laughs like a kid. Zendaya is the future. And there is nothing more comforting to me. This is only the beginning.”

Working with stylist Law Roach, Zendaya has become one of the biggest style stars in recent years, with memorable outfits at events such as the Emmys, the Academy Awards and her movie premieres.

READ MORE HERE:

