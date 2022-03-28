Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at 2022 Oscars Cause Spike in ‘Unisex Fashion’ Searches

After the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, it seems fans were intrigued by the blurring of gender norms among the red carpet looks.

“Dune” stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, in particular, veered away from the traditional awards ceremony attire, opting for more gender neutral looks. The singer-actress wore a custom Valentino look designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli that consisted of a white satin cropped button-down blouse paired with a sequined silver skirt with flowing train.

The look was reminiscent of actress Sharon Stone’s Oscars outfit at the 1998 show, in which she famously wore a Gap white button-up blouse paired with a lilac Vera Wang satin skirt.

Zendaya at the 94th Academy Awards Lexie Moreland/WWD

Chalamet, on the other hand, opted for a black embroidered tuxedo jacket with lace trim detailing on its sleeves and black fitted pants by Louis Vuitton from the label’s spring 2022 womenswear collection by Nicolas Ghesquière. He also wore black leather boots by the brand.

According to data by Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for several items related to the “Dune” stars’ looks increased significantly in the last 24 hours. Fashion queries for “unisex fashion” spiked by 326 percent, while searches for “women’s cropped shirts” increased by 135 percent.

Searches for “women’s white shirts” and “women’s suits” also increased by 104 percent and 43 percent, respectively. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the ceremony, Zendaya changed into a fitted suit by Sportmax.

Timothée Chalamet at the 94th Academy Awards. Lexie Moreland/WWD

As for Chalamet, queries for “men’s sequin jackets” and “Timothee Chalamet fashion” increased by 257 percent and 100 percent, respectively.

The two stars attended the 94th annual Academy Awards for their award-nominated movie “Dune,” which was a contender for Best Picture. At the end of the night, “CODA” took home the award.

