Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Fashion

Eileen Fisher Plans to Give Up CEO Role, Handle Design for the Near Future

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Dazzle on the Red Carpet at London’s ‘Dune’ Film Premiere

The stars looked to Rick Owens and Alexander McQueen, respectively, for their red carpet looks.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are rounding out their press tour for “Dune” with two more high-fashion looks.

The stars, who are cast in the highly anticipated sci-fi film, attended the “Dune” London premiere Monday night wearing looks off the runway.

Zendaya, who has previously given a nod to the the themes and motifs in “Dune” through her fashion during the press tour, looked to a warrior-inspired dress from the Rick Owens fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. The ivory-hued dress consisted of an oversize shoulder detail, asymmetric long sleeve and subtle sequined detailing. The actress wore the look with her hair in a braided updo.

Chalamet joined his co-star on the red carpet wearing an industrial-inspired black suit from Alexander McQueen’s spring 2022 men’s collection. The black suit was embellished with silver zipper details that were placed on the jacket sleeves and along the trousers. The actor paired the look with silver chain jewelry.

The two stars were joined by other members of the “Dune” cast, including Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Babs Olusanmokun, on the red carpet.

On Saturday, Zendaya and Chalamet came together again in London for the “Dune” photo call, where both stars stuck to their high-fashion style in standout looks. Zendaya wore a look designed by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood’s spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection, which consisted of a chain-mail-embellished top paired with a hand-painted checkered skirt. Chalamet wore a custom Stella McCartney blue and white suit in the designer’s fungi forest organdy print.

Both stars have worn several statement-making high-fashion looks during the “Dune” press tour over the last month and a half that have resonated with fans, most notably at the 2021 Venice Film Festival last month where Zendaya wore a custom, form-fitting Balmain dress inspired by sand dunes and Chalamet wore a matching black sequined sweater and trousers by Haider Ackermann.

Click through the above gallery to see more photos from the “Dune” London premiere.

A Look at Timothée Chalamet’s Style Evolution 

Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments 

Zendaya Wears Avant-gard Look at Women in Film Awards 

