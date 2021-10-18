A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials.

Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on the traditional style.

Chalamet and Zendaya most recently attended the “Dune” photo call in London on Saturday in two looks that wowed fans. Chalamet looked to Stella McCartney for his look, wearing a custom blue and white suit in the designer’s fungi forest organdy print that was inspired by a look presented in McCartney’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Zendaya looked to Vivienne Westwood for the event, wearing a chain-mail-embellished top and checkered skirt designed by Andreas Kronthaler for the designer brand’s spring 2020 rtw collection. According to the designer brand, Zendaya’s skirt is hand-painted with natural dye from Burkina Faso and created in collaboration with the Ethical Fashion Initiative.

The actress’ warrior-like look follows her stylist’s, trademarked image architect Law Roach’s, styling strategy of paying homage to Zendaya’s roles through her fashion. Roach used this strategy at the “Dune” premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in September, where the actress wore a custom, formfitting Balmain dress that was inspired by sand dunes.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet at the “Dune” premiere during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Rocco Spaziani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

“The custom Balmain haute couture was very much supposed to feel like armor and for her to feel like some type of warrior,” Roach said in an exclusive interview with WWD. “The color was reminiscent of the sand from sand dunes, so when we started this, we came to the conclusion that we wanted everything to feel like it could have been a costume in the movie.”

Chalamet joined Zendaya at the Venice Film Festival wearing a look from one of his go-to designers, Haider Ackermann. The actor wore a matching fitted sweater and trousers embellished in black sequined beads, which he paired with silver rings and black sunglasses.

Since his breakout role in the 2017 film, “Call Me by Your Name,” Chalamet has become one of the leading men to watch on the red carpet, regularly wearing bold colors, graphic prints and different takes on the traditional black suit. His street style-meets-high-fashion style was also seen during the photo call at the Venice Film Festival, where he wore a brown leather tracksuit also by Ackermann.

Following the Venice Film Festival, Chalamet and Zendaya attended a screening of the film in Paris, where Chalamet opted for a cobalt blue Tom Ford suit and Zendaya looked to a two-piece plum-colored set with feather detailing from Alaïa’s spring 2022 rtw collection.

Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Denis Villeneuve during the “Dune” premiere in Paris on Sept. 6. JP PARIENTE/SIPA

With “Dune” set to hit theaters this Friday, it’s expected that Chalamet and Zendaya will have a few more high-fashion moments during the film’s press tour.

