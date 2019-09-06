Zendaya is giving a sneak peek at her second collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

While the “Euphoria” actress is slated to present her latest Tommy x Zendaya collection on Sunday at the Apollo Theater, Zendaya is already wearing complete looks from the collaboration at New York Fashion Week events.

At the launch event for Lancôme’s Idôle fragrance — which she serves as the face of — at Macy’s Herald Square flagship on Wednesday, Zendaya sported a black-and-white polka-dot dress from the collection, which had sheer sleeves, a matching scarf and knee-high black boots.

She then joined Hilfiger at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Thursday night, where she wore a burgundy velvet suit with a matching hat and polka-dot scarf from the upcoming collection.

The full Tommy x Zendaya fall collection will be revealed at the TommyNow fashion show on Sunday night, which is one of the most anticipated events of NYFW. The show is said to further the themes of inclusion, diversity and empowerment seen at the duo’s first TommyNow collaboration presented in Paris last season.

The collection will be available for purchase immediately after the show at Hilfiger’s web site, stores and through a new virtual reality commerce experience, where customers can visit a virtual pop-up shop and shop the looks.

