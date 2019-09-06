Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger are at it again.

After presenting a spring line together in Paris in March, the designer and actress have teamed for a new fall Tommy x Zendaya collection they’ll show during New York Fashion Week.

The TommyNow show is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday in Harlem at the Apollo Theater — but don’t worry if you don’t have a ticket. When it’s showtime, check back here to catch a live-stream of the event in the player below.

Read more from WWD:

Tommy’s Show at the Apollo Theater to Feature New Initiatives

Hilfiger’s TommyNow Show at the Apollo Theater Marks Return to New York

Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Talk Paris Runway Show’s Message of Inclusion

WATCH: Take a Look Back at Tommy x Zendaya’s Explosive Paris Presentation