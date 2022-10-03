Zendaya Holds Court in Sheer Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show

Zendaya brought her star power to Valentino’s front row on Sunday, joining a star-studded group of celebrities to watch the design house’s spring 2023 runway show.

The actress attended the runway show hosted during Paris Fashion Week wearing an all-black, Valentino monogrammed set consisting of an oversize blazer, shorts and a sheer bodysuit from the spring 2023 collection.

Law Roach and Zendaya attend the Valentino spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2 in Paris, France. WireImage

She posed for pictures alongside her longtime stylist, image architect Law Roach. Roach and Zendaya also sat next to Naomi Campbell in the front row, posing for pictures together.

Valentino’s spring 2023 runway show also saw attendees like Florence Pugh, Erykah Badu, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, Jenna Ortega, Dove Cameron, Madelaine Petsch and others.

Zendaya has been a Valentino ambassador since 2020, starring in a series of campaigns, including its Roman Palazzo campaign last year and the Pink PP campaign this year.

The actress regularly wears Valentino on the red carpet, most recently at the 2022 Emmy Awards where she wore a reimagined version of a vintage Valentino ballgown. Last year, Zendaya attended the Oscars wearing a custom Valentino look that gave a nod to a similar look actress Sharon Stone wore to the Oscars in 1998.