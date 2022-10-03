×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily:October 3, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Summer 2023

Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Bella Hadid and Coperni’s Viral Moment Generates $26.3 Million in MIV

Zendaya Holds Court in Sheer Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Runway Show

The actress sat front row alongside her longtime stylist, image architect Law Roach.

Zendaya at the Valentino spring 2023
Valentino RTW Sprint 2023
Valentino RTW Sprint 2023
Valentino RTW Sprint 2023
Valentino RTW Sprint 2023
View ALL 91 Photos

Zendaya brought her star power to Valentino’s front row on Sunday, joining a star-studded group of celebrities to watch the design house’s spring 2023 runway show. 

The actress attended the runway show hosted during Paris Fashion Week wearing an all-black, Valentino monogrammed set consisting of an oversize blazer, shorts and a sheer bodysuit from the spring 2023 collection. 

Law Roach and Zendaya attend the Valentino spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2 in Paris, France. WireImage

She posed for pictures alongside her longtime stylist, image architect Law Roach. Roach and Zendaya also sat next to Naomi Campbell in the front row, posing for pictures together.

Related Galleries

Valentino’s spring 2023 runway show also saw attendees like Florence Pugh, Erykah Badu, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, Jenna Ortega, Dove Cameron, Madelaine Petsch and others. 

Zendaya has been a Valentino ambassador since 2020, starring in a series of campaigns, including its Roman Palazzo campaign last year and the Pink PP campaign this year.

The actress regularly wears Valentino on the red carpet, most recently at the 2022 Emmy Awards where she wore a reimagined version of a vintage Valentino ballgown. Last year, Zendaya attended the Oscars wearing a custom Valentino look that gave a nod to a similar look actress Sharon Stone wore to the Oscars in 1998. 

Zendaya, Law Roach and Naomi Campbell sit front row at the Valentino spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. Getty Images
Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Hot Summer Bags

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Zendaya Wears Valentino Jumpsuit at Paris

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad