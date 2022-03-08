Zendaya Front Row at Valentino; Paris Hilton Brings Back The Velour; Snoop Dogg to FaZe Clan; Mane Addicts Taps Tinx; Lingua Franca Honors Willa Cather

PINK POWER: Zendaya was pretty in pink when she caused a commotion at Sunday’s Valentino show at the Carreau du Temple. Hundreds of fans waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the “Euphoria” star, who wore a shocking pink suit.

Then again, the entire building was decked out in the color, a bright, bold version created for Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Pink PP Collection.

“It was so fun, so so fun,” declared the star after Piccioli’s parade of the shade. “I really enjoyed it, it was nice and flowy.” She bopped along to Yazoo’s “Only You,” which played various versions of the lyrics: “All I needed was the love you gave, all I needed for another day” on repeat. The star graciously posed for dozens of pictures after the show — even the front row is full of fans — before going backstage to meet the designer.

And love was in the air, as Piccioli gave a touching speech to set the mood for the show. “It was a hard week, it is a hard moment. We reacted the only way we know, by working. We reacted, not allowing to get paralyzed by the fear of war. Trying to remember that the privilege of our freedom is now bigger than ever, our thoughts go to those who are suffering: we see you, we feel you and we love you because love is the answer, always.”

Maluma was feeling it, too. “It’s so nice to come here to Paris and feel the love from everyone. There are crazy things happening now in the world and feeling that love and that warmth from the people here in Paris is amazing. It makes me feel like we still have hope with everything that is going on,” he told WWD.

Vanessa Hudgens was celebrating her first Paris Fashion Week by twirling in circles in awe of all the color. “It’s literally my favorite color and I can’t believe I’m completely surrounded by it,” she said, stepping inside Piccioli’s jewel box. “I feel like a pop of color can really lift the spirit, and we can all take a lift in spirit right now.”

After producing “The Princess Switch 3” last year, she’s making a move into creating her own projects, she said. “I’ve definitely got my producing hat on. It’s really exciting dreaming up things from scratch and bringing them into the world. It’s like having these babies and seeing them grow.” She didn’t divulge if there would be a fourth installment of the Princess story, which sees plenty of pink in the costume design.

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton said it’s the third show of the “iconic” brand he has attended. “I wanna stay focused on my job but I have too much stuff going on,” he joked. He’s known Zendaya for a while, he said, and the two exchanged hugs before they sat down.

Vanessa Kirby praised Piccioli’s vision. “He’s a genius,” she said of his work. “It’s always very visceral and really makes you feel something when you wear it.” The actress, who plays White Widow in the “Mission Impossible” series, shot down any movie-related questions. Still, she was wearing an all-white suit, a nod perhaps to her next role. — Rhonda Richford

THAT’S HOT: Paris Hilton is bringing back the velour tracksuit.

The entrepreneur is releasing a limited number of six designs via e-commerce on her site today, with a full collection in more styles and colors out in June.

“Tracksuits have been iconic since the early 2000s and remain a staple in my wardrobe to this day,” Hilton told WWD in an exclusive statement. “Over the years, I have collected hundreds, and I am so excited to now launch my own collection.”

Priced starting at $95 for velour track pants and $115 for rhinestone-adorned hoodies — which feature some of Hilton’s most known mantras like “That’s Hot” (in hot pink) — the line is expected to hit retail in the fall, though the partners are not yet known.

“I’ve enjoyed every aspect of the design process, from choosing and testing the softest velour fabrics to ensuring all the finishes, details and embellishments were just right,” continued Hilton. “My whole personality and essence really shines through the brand and line I’ve created. The tracksuits are cozy for lounging indoors and super chic for everyday as well. I can’t wait for everyone to be sliving while wearing their own.”

Sliving — a blend of slaying and living — as in, living your best life, is Hilton’s newest go-to saying. Other slogans showcased on the garments include “Boss Babe” in black, “Iconic” in soft pink and “Wifey” in white, as an ode to her recent marriage to husband Carter Reum. — Ryma Chikhoune

FAZE SNOOP: FaZe Clan has a new board member in Snoop Dogg.

The 50-year-old rapper and media personality, who recently performed at Super Bowl LVI in a FaZe Clan chain, is now a member of FaZe Clan’s talent network and the media platform’s board.

As a new member, he will represent the brand with the name FaZe Snoop, joining a long list of monikers the rapper has assumed over his career including first stage name Snoop Doggy Dogg and briefly Snoop Lion.

“The organic relationship between FaZe and Snoop has been building for years now, so we are thrilled to officially welcome FaZe Snoop to the family. As the original internet kid and first-generation gamer, Snoop has always understood the cultural connection between music, lifestyle and gaming,” said FaZe Clan chief strategy officer Kai Henry in a statement. “Today, Snoop is a prominent voice in the emerging Web3 community and we have exciting plans to create together in the metaverse, driving new engagement opportunities for both of our fanbases.”

As a member of FaZe Clan, Snoop will launch a community outreach program for charitable activities for the youth. He will also bring entertainment industry experience, gaming and culture to the platform. FaZe hosted a NFL flag football game to kick off their joint marketing initiative and donated $25,000 to Snoop’s Youth Football League.

Snoop is an avid gamer who livestreams playing games like Madden between hosting shows like the award-winning “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” from 2016 and TBS game show “The Joker’s Wild.” He went viral in 2021 for quitting a game of Madden but forgetting to exit the livestream that continued to record for seven hours.

“As I’ve been watching what FaZe Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing,” said Cordell Broadus, Snoop’s son and creative consultant, Channel 21, in a statement. “When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create so I brought them together in this partnership. I can’t wait for the world to see what we are about to do.”

Prior to this announcement, FaZe announced a merger with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp to become a publicly traded company. The deal is expected to close this spring. — Obi Anyanwu

ONE TO WATCH: Mane Addicts has revealed social media star Tinx as its latest “One to Watch.”

Tinx appears in the brand’s latest edition of “One to Watch” in a photoshoot that takes inspiration from the influencer’s viral TikToks and content series.

The social media star, whose real name is Christina Najjar, is most well-known for her significant social media presence, especially on TikTok. From her famous “box theory” for dating to her “rich mom” content, Tinx has skyrocketed to fame in the last few years with her humorous and relatable videos.

Mane Addicts is a digital hair community for both consumers and hair experts created by renowned hairstylist Jen Atkin. “One to Watch” is the community’s featured series, which aims to highlight certain women that Atkin and the Mane Addicts team love.

“Tinx has a positive voice across social and she gives us a true LOL moment at least once a day,” Atkin said. “We love her rich mom series and thought it’d be fun to do an editorial play on her rich mom personas. It’s clear her future is bright and we look forward to what’s to come for her.”

Inspired by Tinx’s parodies on “rich moms” online, her photoshoot for Mane Addicts exuded just that, with the content creator dressed up as different stereotypes of rich moms.

In the shoot, Tinx wears chic wigs, doll-like makeup and vintage couture clothing. She was styled by Alex Violante, with hair and makeup done by Nick Flores and Melissa Hurkman, respectively. It was photographed by Jesse Fiorino at The Atrium House in Los Angeles.

“I was totally blown away with the level of professionalism and artistry,” Tinx said. “They had so much vision while still incorporating aspects of my personality into the shoot.”

Some of the social media personality’s favorite hair trends for this year are a slicked-back bun, city-swept waves, messy updo, among others. — Conchita Widjojo

HONOR YOUR ROOTS: Lingua Franca is harkening back to its Nebraska roots for International Women’s Day.

The premium cashmere brand is teaming up with the Willa Cather Center, an organization dedicated to keeping the feminist author’s memory and written works alive, for a special collection.

Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, Lingua Franca’s founder and designer, is a Nebraska native who has long admired the Pulitzer Prize author who moved to the midwestern state at the age of nine. Cather wrote extensively about pioneer America, the Great Plains in the 19th century and the European immigrant experience, including classic novels like 1918’s “My Ántonia.” This year marks the 100th anniversary of her Pulitzer for World War I novel “One of Ours.”

Though MacPherson has been a New York City transplant for more than 40 years — and once lived steps away from Cather’s West Village apartment — she feels strongly about honoring her birthplace.

“Though I am a proud New Yorker, at the end of the day, I will always be a small-town girl from Nebraska. For our spring ’22 collection, I took a pilgrimage home to the rolling hills of the prairies I grew up on,” the designer told WWD. “I found inspiration in my grandma Irene, the woman whose phone number was the first I learned by heart, and who tended to her roses like everything else in her life, with great grace and commitment. Shooting local models at Irene’s old home in Ceresco [Nebraska] brought a flood of childhood memories. It was a day I will never forget. She was there with us.”

The offering includes ready-to-wear in the form of dresses, tops and skirts, as well as Lingua Franca’s signature cashmere crewnecks. Hand-stitched on the sweaters are phrases like “an adventurous life,” “I only want impossible things,” and “the end is nothing the road is all.” Lingua Franca’s clothing is all ethically sourced.

Prices range from $350 to $600 and a portion of the proceeds from the collaboration will go to support the Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud, Neb. The Center offers educational opportunities for patrons to experience Cather’s work, explore historic landmarks related to her life and times, foster creativity and embrace the arts and humanities.

Since its founding in 2016, Lingua Franca has donated more than $1 million to more than 227 charities. — Alexandra Polkinghorn