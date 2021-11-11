×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Questions Swirl Over Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Split

Fashion

Christopher John Rogers Wins CFDA’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Live From the CFDA Awards Red Carpet 2021

Zendaya Wears Custom Vera Wang at 2021 CFDA Awards

The actress was the recipient of this year’s Fashion Icon Award.

Zendaya at 2021 CFDA Awards in
Vera Wang, Zendaya and Ciara Lexie Moreland/WWD

Zendaya is living up to her new title of fashion icon.

The 25-year-old actress attended the 2021 CFDA Awards Wednesday night wearing a custom look designed by Vera Wang. Zendaya was the recipient of the coveted Fashion Icon Award, making her the youngest recipient of the award. Past winners include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell and others.

Zendaya’s custom look consisted of a matching bright red two-piece set with a bandeau crop top paired with a peplum-style maxi skirt. She looked to Bulgari jewelry for the look, wearing over 60 carats of diamonds. Zendaya wore the Bulgari Divas’ Dream necklace in white gold and pavé diamonds, a high jewelry bracelet with mother of pearl and diamonds, two high jewelry platinum and diamond rings and diamond earrings.

Zendaya at 2021 CFDA Awards in Vera Wang
Kid Cudi and Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Awards Lexie Moreland/WWD

The look was styled by Zendaya’s long-time stylist, trademarked image architect Law Roach, who attended the awards show alongside the star.

“It was important to wear an American designer, and we wanted to go with someone we had a relationship with,” Roach told WWD. “She’s worn Vera in the past, and Vera is incredible.”

Zendaya previously looked to Vera Wang for the 2019 Emmy Awards, where she wore a custom emerald corset-style, draped gown.

The night’s other honorees included actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who won the Face of the Year Award, and fashion designers Christopher John Rogers, Emily Bode Aujla, Telfar Clemens, Edvin Thompson, Demna Gvasalia and Grace Wales Bonner.

READ MORE HERE: 

Inside the 2021 CFDA Awards 

All the Winners at the 2021 CFDA Awards 

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion 

Zendaya’s Best Fashion Moments 

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zendaya in Vera Wang at the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad