Zendaya Wears Custom Vera Wang at 2021 CFDA Awards

Zendaya is living up to her new title of fashion icon.

The 25-year-old actress attended the 2021 CFDA Awards Wednesday night wearing a custom look designed by Vera Wang. Zendaya was the recipient of the coveted Fashion Icon Award, making her the youngest recipient of the award. Past winners include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell and others.

Zendaya’s custom look consisted of a matching bright red two-piece set with a bandeau crop top paired with a peplum-style maxi skirt. She looked to Bulgari jewelry for the look, wearing over 60 carats of diamonds. Zendaya wore the Bulgari Divas’ Dream necklace in white gold and pavé diamonds, a high jewelry bracelet with mother of pearl and diamonds, two high jewelry platinum and diamond rings and diamond earrings.

Kid Cudi and Zendaya at the 2021 CFDA Awards Lexie Moreland/WWD

The look was styled by Zendaya’s long-time stylist, trademarked image architect Law Roach, who attended the awards show alongside the star.

“It was important to wear an American designer, and we wanted to go with someone we had a relationship with,” Roach told WWD. “She’s worn Vera in the past, and Vera is incredible.”

Zendaya previously looked to Vera Wang for the 2019 Emmy Awards, where she wore a custom emerald corset-style, draped gown.

The night’s other honorees included actress Anya Taylor-Joy, who won the Face of the Year Award, and fashion designers Christopher John Rogers, Emily Bode Aujla, Telfar Clemens, Edvin Thompson, Demna Gvasalia and Grace Wales Bonner.

