Zendaya Wears Vintage Bob Mackie at Time 100 Gala

Zendaya has had another memorable red carpet moment.

The Emmy-winning actress made her latest striking fashion moment at Wednesday night’s Time 100 Gala in New York, where she walked the red carpet wearing a vintage Bob Mackie gown. Zendaya’s gown came from Mackie’s fall 1998 collection and consisted of panels in varying shades of teal, turquoise and black and a pointed bustier top. The look was styled by Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach.

Zendaya paired the look with Bulgari jewelry, a brand she is an ambassador for. The “Dune” actress wore pieces like a High Jewelry necklace with over 49 carats of diamonds and three diamond rings set in platinum.

Zendaya at the TIME 100 gala held at Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center on June 8, 2022 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

The Time 100 Gala saw appearances from other celebrities, including Andrew Garfield, Mary J. Blige, Amanda Seyfried, Jeremy Strong, Ariana De Bose, and Simu Liu.

It was revealed on May 23 that Zendaya made Time 100’s Most Influential People List, where she was one of five cover stars for Time Magazine alongside Blige, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Liu and chief executive officer of Apple Tim Cook.

Zendaya’s cover story was written by “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve, who wrote in part: “To me, Zendaya is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one. And yet, she is as young as springtime. By some inextricable paradox, she also gives the impression of having been born sometime far into the future. She is timeless, and she can do it all.”

For the Time 100 cover, Zendaya wore a red three-piece spring 2022 couture look from Valentino, which she is also an ambassador for.

