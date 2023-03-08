Zimmermann to Open Honolulu Boutique

Zimmermann will open its 21st store in Honolulu on April 4.

Situated within the Ala Moana Centre, the 3,026-square-foot store was designed by Studio McQualter, with a light interior meant to offer clients an ongoing sense of escapism.

The brand chose to reference local, midcentury modernist architect Vladimir Ossipoff’s use of screens to filter light throughout the facade. High ceilings create vast, calm and welcoming rooms, while custom cast plaster corner lights and a midcentury pendant by Diego Mardegan lights the space.

“It’s very exciting to open our first store in Hawaii,” said Nicky Zimmermann, creative director and cofounder of Zimmermann, the Australian brand.

“As a young girl, Honolulu was a destination of my first overseas trip with my family so it holds fond memories. Designing the store was a very organic process and really allowed us to embrace feelings of summer and vacation — many qualities that are inherent to our brand. We played with textures, colors and lighting to dream up an inviting and relaxed space for our guests. One of my favorite touches is the lithograph signed by Richard Lindner — a very special piece.”

The shop will open with the resort 2023 collection.

Zimmermann has recently opened new stores in Short Hills, New Jersey, Southampton, New York, Naples, Florida, Houston and the Miami Design District.