ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD: Trust Zimmermann to stretch out the last days of summer: the Australian brand, known for its resort and swimwear collections, kicked off Paris Fashion Week with an alfresco dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant Apicius.

Just as guests including Kaya Scodelario, Pixie Geldof, Melissa George, Lady Kitty Spencer and Liya Kebede sat down for dinner, a gust of wind blew out all the candles. Isabeli Fontana diligently set about relighting those in front of her plate, as waiters served wine in Champagne glasses to go with the lobster main course.

Sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann were fresh off inaugurating their new Paris office. “We walked out to the balcony and there’s the Louvre – I was speechless,” Nicky Zimmermann told WWD. The brand recently opened its first Paris store on the tony Rue François 1er across the road from Courrèges.

“It’s been killing it,” said the designer, who sat next to Australian ambassador Brendan Berne. “In July we’d just opened, and I walked in and it was the first day, and there’s people everywhere. It was the most incredible feeling I’ve ever had.”

The brand plans to open a boutique in Milan in March and is also eyeing locations in Rome and Porto Cervo. In all, there are seven openings in the pipeline next year, including three in the United States.

“We’ve always been retailers. Within the first five years of business, we had five stores in Australia, so that’s what we do. I started at the markets. I like to be face-to-face with the customer,” said Zimmermann. “It feels like we’re doing this rapidly, but also there’s been many, many years of planning and background, solidifying our wholesale businesses within these areas through people like Net-a-porter, Matches, Mode Operandi and Farfetch.”

By the time guests finished their chocolate soufflés, drops of rain began pelting the table. And with that, the ladies in wafting summer dresses bid their farewells.