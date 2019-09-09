New York Fashion Week is still going strong.

A slew of designers are still scheduled to present their spring 2020 looks today — with Australia’s Nicky Zimmermann among them.

Her brand, Zimmermann, will showcase its spring and summer collection at noon ET on Monday — and you can see every look by watching the video player below.

