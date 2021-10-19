Zimmermann Keeps Betting on Retail

ZIMMERMANN’S DOLCE VITA: Australian women’s wear label Zimmermann continues its retail expansion.

The label has just opened the doors of a 4,306-square-foot store in the historic center of Rome. This is Zimmermann’s fourth unit in Italy, where the fashion house already operates boutiques in Capri, Milan and in Tuscany’s luxury seaside resort Forte dei Marmi. According to the company, a store in Florence is expected to bow next year.

“Rome is one of my favorite places in the world and I am so excited to bring our brand to life in our first flagship store in the city,” said the brand’s cofounder and creative director Nicky Zimmermann. “It’s been a project that we started working on over two years ago and it’s wonderful to finally see it open and to welcome guests in the store.”

Zimmermann store in Rome. Courtesy of Zimmermann

The shop, which carries the ready-to-wear and swimwear resort 2022 collections, occupies two levels of a charming building on Rome’s Via Borgognona, only a stone’s throw from the legendary Spanish Steps. Designed by Sydney-based Studio McQualter, the boutique embodies Zimmermann’s feminine, fresh and airy style, exalted by the large windows and the garden courtyard. Australian artworks add a distinctive touch, spanning from a ceramic vase by Stephen Bird to joyful paintings realized by Indigenous artist Beverly Rogers.

Along with the aforementioned units in Italy, Zimmermann, which sold a majority stake to Italian investment firm Style Capital at the end of 2020, operates 21 stores in Australia; 14 shops across the U.S., as well as three boutiques in France — in Paris, St. Tropez and Cannes.

Early next year, the brand will expand its retail presence in Florida with new openings in the Miami Design District, Naples and Tampa, while the company will make its retail debut in Spain with boutiques in Madrid and Puerto Banus.

