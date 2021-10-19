×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Details Progress on Environmental Goals

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Fashion

Eileen Fisher Plans to Give Up CEO Role, Handle Design for the Near Future

Zimmermann Keeps Betting on Retail

With three openings in Florida in the pipeline, Zimmermann has just inaugurated a store in Rome.

Zimmermann store in Rome
Zimmermann store in Rome Courtesy of Zimmermann

ZIMMERMANN’S DOLCE VITA: Australian women’s wear label Zimmermann continues its retail expansion.

The label has just opened the doors of a 4,306-square-foot store in the historic center of Rome. This is Zimmermann’s fourth unit in Italy, where the fashion house already operates boutiques in Capri, Milan and in Tuscany’s luxury seaside resort Forte dei Marmi. According to the company, a store in Florence is expected to bow next year.

“Rome is one of my favorite places in the world and I am so excited to bring our brand to life in our first flagship store in the city,” said the brand’s cofounder and creative director Nicky Zimmermann. “It’s been a project that we started working on over two years ago and it’s wonderful to finally see it open and to welcome guests in the store.”

Zimmermann store in Rome
Zimmermann store in Rome. Courtesy of Zimmermann

The shop, which carries the ready-to-wear and swimwear resort 2022 collections, occupies two levels of a charming building on Rome’s Via Borgognona, only a stone’s throw from the legendary Spanish Steps. Designed by Sydney-based Studio McQualter, the boutique embodies Zimmermann’s feminine, fresh and airy style, exalted by the large windows and the garden courtyard. Australian artworks add a distinctive touch, spanning from a ceramic vase by Stephen Bird to joyful paintings realized by Indigenous artist Beverly Rogers.

Related Galleries

Along with the aforementioned units in Italy, Zimmermann, which sold a majority stake to Italian investment firm Style Capital at the end of 2020, operates 21 stores in Australia; 14 shops across the U.S., as well as three boutiques in France — in Paris, St. Tropez and Cannes.

Early next year, the brand will expand its retail presence in Florida with new openings in the Miami Design District, Naples and Tampa, while the company will make its retail debut in Spain with boutiques in Madrid and Puerto Banus.

SEE ALSO:

Value Retail Sees Sales Bounce Back at Shopping Villages&nbsp;Worldwide

Scotch & Soda to Open 22 Retail Locations by&nbsp;Yearend

Consumers Are Poised to Share Holiday Cheer With Retailers Who Earn&nbsp;Trust

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zimmermann Opens Store in Rome

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad