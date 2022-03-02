Zimmermann Celebrates New Florida Presence

Zimmermann is coming for Florida, with stores expected in Tampa and Naples, and a Miami Design District boutique as well.

To celebrate, Nicky and Simone Zimmermann hosted a dinner in Miami at popular restaurant Mandolin with Karolina Kurkova helping as cohost.

Guests included Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova, Nicky Rothschild Hilton, Athena Calderone, Aurora James, Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras. It marked the first time the Zimmermann founders had been back to the U.S. since the pandemic began.

“Simone and I came to Miami about 26 years ago,” Nicky said. “We were in a convention center right near the airport and they obviously had no idea who we were, and we were stuck in the corner booth by ourselves saying ‘Miami is amazing, this is amazing.’ And then all of a sudden people started coming by and we were competing with all these vendors, they were all swim brands, but we did this weird thing: we sold dresses with our swimwear. We started getting attention from the buyers from every department store. We didn’t understand that it was very dog eat dog in a convention center selling swimwear. The designers would come up and go ‘I’m sorry you need to come to our booth — these people, they’re Australians, they don’t know what they are doing.’ So we pulled it together, and we said ‘you buy dresses with swimwear’ and it worked, believe it or not, it worked.”

“We have people from L.A., New York, Australia of course, Miami, and London here tonight, so I know everyone came from somewhere and we’re so happy to have you here,” Kurkova said. “I’ve now lived in Miami for 10 years, so I guess I’m considered a local. I’m so happy to be here in Miami, and I’m so honored to be one of the hosts with Nicky and Simone — two amazing women, mothers, wives, designers and just two of the coolest, funnest women that I know. They’re real, they’re fun, they’re loving. I’ve seen this brand grow so much over more than 20 years.”