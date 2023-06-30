Nicky and Simone Zimmermann Tease Monte Carlo Store and Talk Summer Sun in London

LONDON — Nicky and Simone Zimmermann are taking the Australian sun with them everywhere they go.

“We hit our high point particularly in the summer. This time of year is just amazing for us. We walk into the stores and it’s so busy, which is always a thrill,” said Simone Zimmermann, cofounder of the label with her sister, Nicky, during an interview in London.

The sisters recently shot their resort 2024 collection in Pennsylvania in an old house that was crumbling and falling down, which reminded them of the dance halls of the ‘50s and ‘60s.

“I noticed when I was away in Madrid last year for a store opening and then later in Paris that there were couples and people dancing in the streets, it was just something you would not see in Australia,” said Nicky.

“It made us look into dance halls and I just found all these amazing candid images, which is where the collection came from,” she added.

The sisters always feel surprised when they’re traveling and see women wearing Zimmermann.

“I was in Monte Carlo, which is not necessarily somewhere where we would go on holiday, but we’re going to open a store there soon. I was walking around with my husband and a couple of friends and I counted one, two, three, oh my God, I’m very happy we’re opening a store here,” said Nicky, keeping the date of the new store under wraps.

The Australian brand made its Paris Fashion Week debut in 2022 with a show at the Petit Palais, where it has set up a secondary design office. Prior to that, Zimmermann presented its collections at New York Fashion Week.