Zion Moreno Wears Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini in Venice

BOWING IN VENICE: American actress Zion Moreno is making her debut at the international Venice Film Festival, which runs until Sept. 10.

Zion Moreno arriving in Venice.

To walk the red carpet on the opening night, Moreno turned to Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

The Italian designer created a custom-made plissé gown crafted from mint green silk Lurex with a liquid effect, cut shorter on the front, and with a V-shape detail on the back highlighted by a delicate bow.

“I’m very happy with this dress, which has quite a tricky construction, even if it is infused with a modern effortless vibe,” said Serafini. “I think it embodies very well the spirit of the Philosophy brand: feminine and delicate, but at the same time fearless and confident. In addition, I liked to play with a shimmering fabric, echoing the beautiful light effects of the Venetian lagoon.”

Born in 1995 in El Paso, Texas, from Mexican parents, Moreno grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A trans woman, she began her transition while she was still at school, moving to New York at 19 to pursue a modeling career.

Moreno has been playing the role of Luna La in the HBO Max reboot series of “Gossip Girl,” now in its second season. Prior to that she played Isabela de la Fuente in the Mexican Netflix teen drama “Control Z.”

“It was really great working with Zion on the creation of this special dress for her debut at the Venice Film Festival,” explained Serafini. “I got to know her through her character in ‘Gossip Girl’ and when I learnt more about her and her personal path, I thought she is definitely the type of woman that I want to dress today: aware of her strength, proud of what she is and what she has achieved, armed with a very peculiar personal style, sweet but audacious.”

“Being in Venice at the Film Festival is just a dream,” said Moreno. “I’m so happy to mark this special moment with Philosophy that gave me the chance to participate to one of the most important events in the film industry. I love the dress that Lorenzo designed for me: it makes me feel special and sensual, but comfortable at the same time. The color and light effects are beautiful, I felt like a real star on the carpet.”