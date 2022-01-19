Dsquared2 and Zlatan Ibrahimović Team Up for All Black Capsule Collection

MEN IN BLACK: Dean and Dan Caten teamed up with A.C. Milan soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimović to co-design a new capsule collection for fall 2022.

Dubbed “Black on Black,” the project follows a first range launched last year and includes daywear, sportswear, eveningwear and accessories, all rendered in black.

Ibrahimović teased one of the head-to-toe black looks while attending the Dsquared2 men’s fall 2022 fashion show in Milan.

“It’s the first time I’ve attended a show like this, it’s been very thrilling and the clothes were great,” he said after taking in the designers’ colorful collection of hiking extravaganza. Asked if he had a favorite item he wanted right away, he replied jokingly: “Everything, if I can have it, if possible — let me ask Dean and Dan!”

For the “Black on Black” capsule, rather than with colors the collection played with textures — from leather to satin — and details, including printed logos of the brand’s name, the soccer player’s nickname “Ibra” or embroideries with his initials. Custom denim labels and hangtags also appeared on the products.

Style-wise, everyday options include a double-breasted felted wool coat, biker pants and wool knits, as well as bomber jackets featuring the nickname of the soccer star printed on the reverse, and washed denim jackets. Fleeced hoodies and joggers made for the sportier part of the collection, which also included beach wear like swim trunks, a bathrobe and sandals.

A look of the Black on Black capsule collection co-designed by Dsquared2 and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Courtesy of Dsquared2

Eveningwear ranged from a classic black tuxedo to sporty separates, such as hoodies and shorts, covered in black crystals for a touch of shimmering eccentricity.

The collection will launch at the Dsquared2 stores and e-commerce, as well as at a selection of retailers globally starting in August.

As reported, the first collaboration between the brand and the athlete released last year was the Icon Ibrahimović x Dsquared2 capsule collection. This featured a portrait of the soccer player taken by Giampaolo Sgura printed on a nylon jacket and sweatshirts, as well as a print of his tattoo reading Only God Can Judge Me.

Ibrahimović also appeared in the Dsquared2 spring 2021 advertising campaign lensed by Sgura. In the black-and-white images, he posed along with Naomi Campbell and other high-profile talents like Italian musician Tony Effe, models including Jill Kortleve, Valentina Sampaio, Precious Lee, Amiel Kornicki and dancer Nicolas Huchard.