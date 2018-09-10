ALL WOMAN: Delvaux, the heritage Belgian leather goods brand, has tapped American director Zoe Cassavetes for its latest film ad campaign.

Set to a funky Seventies soul soundtrack, the retro film, titled “Le Diva,” showcases the brand’s new Le Diva Brillant bag, created for the 60th anniversary of the original Brillant designed in collaboration with renowned Belgian architect Paule Goethals.

For the storyline, three glamorous female strangers from different generations — played by Pat Cleveland, Rachel Roberts and Charlene Almarvez — gather at different spots around the pool of the Château Marmont in Los Angeles, eyeing up each other’s versions of the bag.

The film launches today on the brand’s web site and social platforms.

Best known for her 2007 movie “Broken English,” Cassavetes, the daughter of filmmaker John Cassavetes and actress Gena Rowlands, has directed films for brands including the Ritz Paris and, in 2017, participated in the 14th edition of Miu Miu’s “Women’s Tales” series.

Delvaux’s Diva Brillant is also front and center in a pop-up shop just opened by Delvaux in the main atrium of Beijing’s SKP mall.