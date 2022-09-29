Zoë Kravitz Talks Directing, Cara Delevingne and Karl, Martha Stewart Launches Apparel

KRAVITZ AT HOME: Zoë Kravitz landed in Paris straight from “Pussy Island.” She’s been spending days in the editing room finishing her provocatively titled directorial debut.

Kravitz’s been a face of the house for the better part of six years, and formed more than a friendship with designer Anthony Vaccarello over that time.

“It feels like I’m going home. I feel like I’m with my family now,” she said as she took her front row seat. “I’m excited to see what he’s created. It’s incredible that he steps it up and blows my mind every time. He’s just a creative person. Fashion is all about creativity and he takes inspiration from all over. It’s more than just clothes and fabric, it’s really his spirit that we’re watching.”

As for taking the helm of her upcoming film, it’s been a learning curve for the actress, who grew up in front of the camera.

“It’s like going to school. You learn a lot about what it takes to make a film. It’s pretty wild,” she said. “I will never be the same on a movie set again.”

It might be a bit of a tease to show a collection of sweater dresses and full-length duster coats (and for spring no less) to an audience full of celebs in miniskirts on a blustery autumn night. But that’s exactly what Vaccarello did with Blackpink’s Rosé and Hailey Bieber wearing minis in the front row.

After the show, Bieber declared the outerwear her favorite. “I loved it,” she said, declaring she wanted “Everything — all the jackets especially.”

The model hugged singer Charlotte Lawrence and her mom Christa Miller. “Everybody all in one place!” she exclaimed of catching up with her friend from L.A. Bieber planned to go to the after party, but only after an outfit update. “I’ll probably get out of my heels,” she said.

Rosé also declared the outwear her favorite. “Amazing, I loved it,” she said. “I loved all the long coats, they were stunning.”

The trio of the original supers including Kate Moss, Amber Valletta and Shalom Harlow chatted on the terrace at the foot of Place du Trocadéro that was built for the show. Moss, giving air kisses to friends, had a fashion emergency when her oversize earring broke off. Being the pro she is, Moss took off the other earring and flipped up the collar of her faux-fur coat to make a different style statement.

“Stranger Things” star Natalia Dyer took in the view of the Eiffel Tower, which served as a backdrop of the runway. “Oh, this old thing,” she joked of the moment. “It’s kinda unmatched.”

She’s taking time off after wrapping the fifth and final season of the series, as well as indie film “All Fun and Games.”

“I’m currently focusing on a little bit of life things, because you’ve gotta do that, too,” she said of taking a breather. “It’s important to have balance.”

Got7’s Mark Tuan attended his first fashion show last September. He’s now become a front row regular and is trying to up his style game. “I mean, I’ve tried to,” he said. “I try all the time. I’m trying to dress up a bit more these days.”

He’ll fly back to Los Angeles to start his first solo tour next week. The K-pop star has been working with a stylist to design the costumes, which he said are not as sleek as the YSL suit he was wearing but “full of colors.”

“I’m by myself on stage, but we have some surprises,” he said of his first time touring without his group. “I mean there’s nerves, of course, and a little bit of excitement.” — RHONDA RICHFORD



FEELING BLUE: Alton Mason was in a blue mood on Tuesday night, sweeping into Karl Lagerfeld’s headquarters in a furry blue bomber jacket with the hood up, confounding the swarming photographers.

Cara Delevingne Stephane Feugere/WWD

After touring rooms showcasing the Cara Loves Karl capsule collection the brand did with Cara Delevingne, he paused at an iPad to create an avatar, selecting a black outfit, a knotted blue hairstyle and a dance style dubbed “Burn It.” Virtual Alton was then projected on a screen grinding his knees, joining a dance floor of gyrating digital versions of the guests.

The model, who recently portrayed Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” said he would be walking in the Balmain show for the first time. “I love Olivier,” he said, referring to Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. “He’s so innovative, and he’s one of the young Black designers I’ve always looked up to.”

Amber Valletta and Alton Mason Stephane Feugere/WWD

Amber Valletta, who does an eco collection for the Karl Lagerfeld brand and is its sustainability ambassador, was among VIPs circulating the packed party, the crowds spilling out into the garden.

But the thickest crowds coagulated around the entrance, awaiting Delevingne’s arrival. She gamely posed for photos, rearranging the lapels of her blazer, worn over a torso bare except for some logo straps.

The genderless Cara Loves Karl collection dropped earlier this month at Karl Lagerfeld stores, on karl.com, in 15 pop-up stores worldwide and via select wholesale partners worldwide. — MILES SOCHA

MARTHA DOES FASHION: Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands have launched Martha by Martha Stewart Fashion Collection. Inspired by Stewart’s personal wardrobe, the collection features tops, bottoms and outerwear and is available exclusively on Stewart’s online shopping destination, Martha.com.

In June, 2021, Stewart launched Martha.com, which Stewart called her “new online ‘everything’ store,” where original Martha product is being sold, as well as a curated collection of her “favorite things.” The site sells fashion, kitchen and dining, home, bed and bath, holidays, gourmet food, wellness and collections.

“Martha by Martha Stewart Fashion is the perfect marriage of polished looks and purposeful design inspired by my personal wardrobe,” said Martha Stewart. “It’s everyday wear that you can work in, play in, and cook and dine in, all while looking tailored and put together no matter what the day calls for.”

Among the looks in the collection are a relaxed utility jumpsuit, relaxed poplin shirt, a packable quilted down puffer jacket, a two-pocket chambray shirt, a diamond quilted barn jacket, a faux fur coat, a popover poplin shirt, a work jean, a mid-rise skinny jean, a quilted puffer cape, a short-sleeve quilted down puffer and a quilted down puffer coat. Retail prices range from $30 to $170. For some items, sizes range from XS to XL, and others go from XS to 3X. Pants range from 26W to 36W.

The site previously offered outerwear, but that category has been expanded and T-shirts, blouses, denim, pants, sweatshirts, as well as bags and totes, have been added.

Neil Fiske, chief executive officer of Marquee Brands, whose portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman and Body Glove, said, “Martha’s high taste level led to the curation of this functional collection of fashion-forward apparel inspired by her own personal wardrobe that we are excited to share with Martha.com shoppers. Martha and her team have paid meticulous attention to tailoring and detail so that customers will look polished and feel confident in every piece.” — LISA LOCKWOOD

A puffer vest and utility jumpsuit.

