DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE: Tiffany & Co. has set a surrealist wonderland for its holiday campaign.

A television and digital advertisement called “Believe in Dreams” features actress Zoë Kravitz as a Tiffany salesperson whose daydream plunges her into a magical world of mad-hatter jewelry craftsmen.

Xiao Wen Ju, Karen Elson and Maye Musk join Kravitz along the journey, which leads to a tea party hosted by Naomi Campbell — all of it set to Aerosmith’s classic “Dream On.”

The spot, which was directed by Mark Romanek — one of the masterminds behind Beyoncé’s visual album, “Lemonade” — strategically features designs from Tiffany’s Paper Flowers, Hardwear, Tiffany T, Return to Tiffany and Tiffany Keys collections. It also highlights pastries from the jeweler’s Blue Box Café.

Tiffany’s chief artistic officer Reed Krakoff said of the campaign in a statement: “The holiday season is a time of year when more than ever, we’re inspired to dream. At Tiffany, our artisans work to create magic and beauty in every piece. We created this film to bring their artistry to life and capture the spirit of a Tiffany holiday where anything is possible.”

The campaign will begin airing today. To mark its debut, Tiffany has mounted a craftsmanship workshop within its Fifth Avenue flagship featuring jewelers, stone-setters and engravers. The live installation will be on view through Jan. 1.