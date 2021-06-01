Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz

Courtesy

Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz, Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Halle Berry, Paris Jackson, Lionel Richie, Eddie Murphy, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross and Usher are among the familiar names taking part in a charitable art auction benefitting the Chema Vision Children’s Center in Nairobi, Kenya.

They’ve each embellished a bag, a vegan tote by L.A. brand Ministry of Tomorrow, that will be on display at Christie’s in Rockefeller Center in New York starting today until June 16. The project, “Art for Education,” is a partnership with Rodney Burns and David Malvaney of Church Boutique (the shop on Melrose Avenue), as well as online charity auction platform Charitybuzz. Bids start at $1,000 on charitybuzz.com, with all proceeds helping to fund the school. The goal is to raise $100,000.

Halle Berry Charity

Halle Berry with her tote, one of many up for auction starting today at charitybuzz.com.  Courtesy

“The Chema Vision Children’s Center is located near our production facility in Nairobi,” said Ministry of Tomorrow founder Julian Prolman in an exclusive statement. The creator produces handmade luxury vegan bags and accessories. “We heard about the Kenyan government shutting down schools that were not up to code and learned that Chema was not able to gather the funds to upgrade their structure and as a result Chema had to close, leaving 155 children without a school that also provided a daily meal to some of Kibera’s most vulnerable children, many who are orphans and children of single mothers without the ability to pay for school fees.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 26: View of a bags that various celebrities designed in collaboration with Ministry Of Tomorrow and Church Boutique as part of "Art For Education" Collection at CHURCH Boutique on May 26, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ministry of Tomorrow )

The totes were on display at Church Boutique in West Hollywood, before being transported to New York.  Courtesy/Jerritt Clark for Getty Images

Madonna made “a generous donation” early on that enabled the school to move to a new facility, but the next challenge is funding its annual budget, he continued. Word got out and the “response was immediate.”

Paris Jackson and Goody Grace

Paris Jackson and Goody Grace  Courtesy

“What we are doing is using fashion as a vehicle for social and environmental activism,” added Prolman. “This is a movement that joins luxury and virtue. It’s about quality craftsmanship combined with care for nature, animals, the people who make the products and everyone along the supply chain that had a hand in producing the materials that go into our bags. Our production facility in Nairobi was established to provide fair wage job opportunities for tailors that come from Kibera, [the largest slum in Nairobi]. For us, this is more than fashion. This is about caring for life on Earth.”

Evan Ross

Evan Ross  Courtesy

Art Christie's Halle Berry Los Angeles Madonna Naomi Campbell Zoe Kravitz
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus