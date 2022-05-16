Omega Names Zoë Kravitz as Latest Ambassador

Zoë Kravitz has joined the Omega family.

On Monday it was revealed the actress has been named the newest ambassador for the luxury Swiss watch company, joining other ambassadors such as Nicole Kidman and Kaia Gerber.

“I love the adventurous spirit of Omega,” Kravitz said in a statement. “That willingness to take risks and try something new, without sacrificing the integrity of the brand. It’s rare and I’m happy and proud to be part of the family”.

The campaign shows Kravitz in a black-and-white shot wearing the Omega Constellation Quartz 28-mm.

Zoë Kravitz for Omega. Courtesy of Omega

“The actor, director, model and producer has her own youthful, confident style and Omega is thrilled to welcome her into its world,” the company said in a statement.

Kravitz, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, is best known for her work as an actress, starring in “X-Men: First Class,” the “Divergent” series, the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, “Big Little Lies,” “High Fidelity” and, most recently, “The Batman,” in which she played Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson, who played the titular role.

She has also fronted campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Calvin Klein, Vera Wang and Balenciaga, among others. She has been the face of YSL Beauté since 2017.

Last year Kravitz revealed she would be making her directorial debut in the movie “Pussy Island,” which will also star her rumored partner Channing Tatum.

