Zoë Kravitz Wears Custom Oscar de la Renta at ‘The Batman’ New York City Premiere

Zoë Kravitz gave a nod to her Catwoman character with a high-fashion moment at the New York City premiere of “The Batman.”

The actress attended the premiere Tuesday night wearing a custom black velvet lace-up Oscar de la Renta gown with a cat-shaped bustier, which paid homage to Kravitz’s Catwoman character in the latest version of the DC Comics movie. Kravitz kept the look minimum outside of the gown, pairing the dress with delicate rings and earrings.

The actress walked the red carpet alongside costar Robert Pattinson, who plays the titular Batman. Pattinson wore a black oversize jacket over matching trousers, dress shirt and tie from Tom Ford.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz at the New York City premiere of “The Batman.” Sipa USA via AP

The premiere attracted several other stars on the red carpet, including Venus Williams, Julia Fox, Jason Momoa, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Eli Brown and Evan Mock, among others.

Williams attended the premiere in a purple sequined dress from Dolce & Gabbana, while Fox stuck to her signature latex style in a black trenchcoat over a silver shift dress from Lanvin’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Kravitz’s custom Oscar de la Renta dress is just the latest high-fashion moment she’s had during the “The Batman” press tour. The actress attended a London screening last week wearing a custom, cutout Saint Laurent dress designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. She also wore other Saint Laurent pieces during the press tour, including a leather trenchcoat over a mesh top while promoting the film in Paris.

